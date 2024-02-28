GREAT AMERICAN MYSTERIES TO LAUNCH ON GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY

CANDACE CAMERON BURE STARS IN FIRST-EVER MYSTERY MOVIE FRANCHISE FOR GREAT AMERICAN MYSTERIES, 'THE AINSLEY MCGREGOR MYSTERIES: A CASE FOR THE WINEMAKER'

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Family, the home of quality content celebrating family, faith, and country, announced it will soon launch GREAT AMERICAN MYSTERIES, mystery movie franchises which star some of the network's most beloved talent. Great American Family announced the first movie in Great American Mysteries inaugural launch is, "The Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Winemaker," starring Candace Cameron Bure ("Aurora Teagarden Mysteries," "My Christmas Hero") and Aaron Ashmore ("Ginny & Georgia"). "The Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Winemaker" is adapted from bestselling novelist Candace Havens' book of the same name. Great American Mysteries is the new home for a variety of thrilling whodunnits featuring beloved Great American Family stars and the network will announce more new original mystery movie series in the next few weeks.

"We are thrilled to be in the business of telling fun, light-hearted stories featuring great characters, strong stories and a fun side of the mystery genre that fits perfectly with our licensed series strategy," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. "Our cozy mysteries are crafted in the heritage of the classic storytelling that has evolved since Agatha Christie coined the term in the 1930s and set the stage for one of the most popular genres of entertainment," Abbott concluded.

In "The Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Winemaker" Ainsley McGregor (Bure) a former Chicago criminologist returns to her hometown of Sweet River, Texas. She has chosen to trade full-time crime work to open Bless Your Arts, a market for artisans to sell crafts and wares. But Ainsley cannot deny her first love is crime solving and accepts a position teaching a criminology class at the local community college. Her skills quickly become a major asset to the quaint town, when a murder occurs at a winery owned by her friend, who now stands accused of the crime. The Sweet River Sheriff, who just happens to be Ainsley's brother, Ryan, wants her to stay out of the investigation. But Ainsley knows the pieces of this puzzle do not fit. To help her friend and with the unexpected assistance from some goodhearted local busybodies – Ainsley McGregor is back on the case.

"There's nothing more exciting for me than being back in the cozy mystery genre. Mysteries are so fun to watch and to try to solve. I hope our faithful fans and audiences fall in love with the townspeople of Sweet River, Texas and Ainsley McGregor's keen eye for solving mysteries. In this next-level mystery series, the family dynamics and developing relationships alone should keep you coming back for more!" added Candace Cameron Bure, CEO of Candy Rock Entertainment.

"The Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Winemaker" is a Syrup Studios production in association with Candy Rock Entertainment. Costa Vassos serves as Producer and Martin Wood directs a screenplay adapted by Jim Head based on the Candace Havens book of the same name. Executive producers include Candace Cameron Bure, Ford Englerth, Jeffery Brooks, Eric Jarboe, Holly A. Hines, Gerald Webb, Martin Wood, Jim Head, and Trevor McWhinney. Supervising producers include Catherine Kretz and Michael Shepard with Jonathan Shore and Doran S. Chandler serving as Associate producers.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY

Great American Family is America's premiere destination for quality family-friendly programming, including original holiday movies, rom-coms and fan-favorite series that celebrate faith, family and country. Great American Family is home to year-round seasonal celebrations including Great American Christmas, the network's signature franchise featuring holiday themed movies and specials. Founded in 2021, Great American Family is part of the Great American Media portfolio of brands. Follow Great American Family on Twitter: @GAfamilyTV Facebook: @GAfamilytv Instagram: @greatamericanfamily

ABOUT CANDY ROCK ENTERTAINMENT:

Candy Rock Enterprises is a joint venture between award winning actress, producer and New York Times best selling author Candace Cameron Bure and the full-service development and execution team behind Redrock Entertainment, Ford Englerth and Jeffery Brooks. Candy Rock's Entertainment division develops, produces, and distributes television projects, lifestyle programming and feature length films with an emphasis on family-friendly content. Instagram: @CandyRock.Entertainment

ABOUT SYRUP STUDIOS:

Syrup Studios is a Canadian deficit-financing studio focused on exceptional films, series, and international co-productions for global audiences. Syrup's highly tailored approach to developing, financing, producing, and distributing content through entrepreneurial business models brings each compelling story to life.

