GREAT AMERICAN PURE FLIX ANNOUNCES FOURTH ORIGINAL SERIES THIS YEAR, AFFIRM ORIGINALS' SHADRACH, STARRING LIVI BIRCH AND CALE FERRIN, STREAMING JULY 25

NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Pure Flix announced the World Premiere of Original Series, Shadrach, from AFFIRM Originals', a division of Sony Pictures. Starring Livi Birch (Tulsa), Cale Ferrin ("Endlings"), Catherine Urbanek (Cooper Barrett's Guide to Surviving Life), and Phillip Boyd ("The Haves & The Have Nots"), Shadrach is the fourth original series to premiere on Great American Pure Flix this year, which is the most of any streamer in the faith-based, family friendly space. In 2024, Great American Pure Flix has further established itself as the leader in the quality, original content also debuting "Going Home" (season two), "County Rescue," and the Harry Lennix-led original, "Destination Heaven."

Affirm Originals - A Sony Company Photo: Courtesy of Great American Pure Flix 2024 Young Anna Wilson (Livi Birch) and her family are experiencing loss having recently moved from the city to the country until Anna takes an unexpected shortcut through the woods on her way home from school and meets a majestic, magical horse that transforms her family forever.

"There has always been a need and demand for faith-forward, uplifting content, and Great American Pure Flix is proud to continue to meet the need for quality, life-affirming stories" said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. "When comparing streamers in the faith and family space, Great American Pure Flix delivers more original programs than anyone in the category. Shadrach is the fourth original series this year and the Sony/Affirm production is another shining example of the high-quality we offer families who are looking to be enriched by their viewing experience," Abbott concluded.

Director, Sean McNamara stated, "I'm so proud to share this incredible family series with the world and for all you horse lovers, I'm excited for you to meet Hollywood Accolade, the horse who plays SHADRACH!!!"

Created by Holly Goldberg Sloan (Angels In The Outfield), Shadrach tells the story of the Wilson family's move from the city to the country. The family has many adjustments to make along the way. But when 12-year-old Anna Wilson (Birch) takes a shortcut through the woods on her way home from school, she encounters a majestic horse that changes all their lives forever. The series consists of six original episodes which stream each Thursday, beginning July 25 at 8 p.m. ET .

EPISODE ONE (1 of 2 Episode premiere, Thursday, July 25 at 8 p.m. ET) :

After Anna is forced to move from a big city to a small rural town, an accidental encounter with a horse named Shadrach encourages her to give this new life a chance.

EPISODE TWO (2 of 2 Episode premiere, Thursday, July 25 at 9 p.m. ET) :

Stranded in the wilderness after Shadrach gets spooked, Anna and Michael must work together to come up with an imaginative way to send for help.

EPISODE THREE: (Thursday, Thursday, August 1 at 8 p.m. ET)

Michael, James, and Anna discover an ancient artifact and decide to keep it a secret while they investigate its value. However, Gram and Pawpaw may have a life-changing secret of their own.

EPISODE FOUR (Thursday, August 8 at 8 p.m. ET) :

A 'mystery quilter' sews patches on an unfinished quilt in the middle of the night calling everyone's actions into question and launches an unofficial investigation.

EPISODE FIVE (Thursday, August 15 at 8 p.m. ET) :

Unexpected things happen when the girls go camping for Gram's birthday. At home, things get out of hand when the guys decide to let the animals in the house to stage a funny picture.

EPISODE SIX (Finale, Season One, Thursday, August 22 at 8 p.m. ET) :

Tensions rise with Mr. Macleod when a shared waterpipe breaks in front of the farmhouse. But when Shadrach and Anna come to Mr. Macleod's rescue after a bad accident, reconciliation becomes possible.

