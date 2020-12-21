Great Gift Ideas for Travelers Recommended by The GO Group

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Still searching for that perfect gift for people who gadgets and travel? The GO Group, LLC. suggests these new products.

Big Red Rooster White Noise Machine

It's not always easy sleeping on the road. The Big Red Rooster White Noise Machine is here to help! This compact and portable device runs on battery or an AC power cord and includes six soothing sounds including gentle rain, babbling brook, ocean waves, rolling thunder, and summer night to lull listeners into a good night's sleep or simply set the mood for a relaxation. Steamfast SF-717 Mini Steam Iron

Guarantee your clothes will be wrinkle free for your big meeting or fun outing. Tuck the tiny Steamfast SF-717 Mini Steam Iron into any suitcase and you'll be ready for anything. This quick-heating, 420-Watt iron easily removes wrinkles with three temperatures settings, a non-slip grip, and one-touch steam control. Comes with a convenient carrying bag and measuring cup for easy filling plus a two-year warranty. Unidapt Universal Travel Power Adapter

The Unidapt Universal Travel Power Adapter allows simultaneous charging of up to five devices with an AC power outlet and four USB ports from any wall outlet in the North America , the UK, Continental Europe, Australia , or Asia . This compact cube comes with a one-year warranty and is enabled with "intelligent charging" which allows it to automatically recognize your devices whether they be phones, laptops, cameras, or anything else you might need to plug in in your room, and deliver an optimized power level. Sea to Summit Drylite Towel

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy says, "A towel is about the most massively useful thing an interstellar hitchhiker can have." While it may not be the number one most useful gift for us Earth-bound travelers this microfiber Sea to Summit Drylite Towel does have immense practical value as it folds down to a convenient, compact size, dries quickly, and comes with its own carrying case. Olloclip Clip-on Cell Phone Lens Kit

Improve the quality of your photos with the Olloclip Clip-on Phone Lens Kit the perfect gift for the Instagram addict in your life. They'll love having the option to use fisheye, wide-angle, and macro lenses right on all the photos and videos they take with their Apple, Samsung, or Google phone.

The GO Group LLC is the nation's largest airport transportation provider, offering private vehicles and serving some 90 airports in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Australia and Europe. In response to COVID-19, the company has launched its GO Safely initiative with extensive procedures to ensure drivers and passengers are protected and vehicles are thoroughly sanitized. For more information, visit Travelers can book ground transportation to and from both departure and destination airports through GO's website, www.goairportshuttle.com.

