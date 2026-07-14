Great Hearts Arizona Class of 2026 Earns $53.8 Million in Merit Scholarships, Achieves Top Academic Results

Graduates Post Exceptional College-Going Rates, Strong STEM Interest, and Standout National Scholar Honors Across Phoenix Metro Schools

PHOENIX, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Great Hearts Arizona announced that its Class of 2026 achieved one of the strongest academic and scholarship years in the network's history, earning $53,813,709 in merit-based scholarships and posting exceptional results across GPA, SAT, ACT, and national scholar recognitions.

The 2026 graduating class includes 562 seniors across 12 Great Hearts upper-class academies in the Phoenix metro area, including in Anthem, Buckeye, Chandler, Gilbert, Goodyear, Peoria, Phoenix, and Scottsdale. Students earned an average weighted GPA of 4.14, an average SAT score of 1260 (232 points above the national average), and an average ACT score of 23.7 (4.3 points above the national average).

Ninety-four percent of Great Hearts seniors will immediately attend college, 78% received merit-based scholarships, and 57% plan to pursue STEM degrees. The Class of 2026 also includes six National Merit finalists, 19 National Merit commended students, and 90 National Scholars, continuing the network's long-standing tradition of producing nationally recognized scholars.

This year's results reflect the strength of the network's classical, liberal arts model, said Dan Scoggin, Great Hearts co-founder.

"Our students continue to demonstrate that a Great Hearts education prepares them not only for college, but for a life of purpose, leadership, and intellectual curiosity," Scoggin said. "The scholarship offers they earned reflect years of hard work, strong character, and the support of dedicated teachers who believe in their potential. We are incredibly proud of the Class of 2026."

Great Hearts Arizona operates public, tuition-free academies focused on classical education, character formation, and high academic standards. The network serves thousands of students across the state and remains one of Arizona's highest-performing public-school systems.

About Great Hearts

Great Hearts is a nonprofit and the nation's largest provider of classical PK–12 education, serving more than 30,000 students across 52 brick and mortar academies in Arizona, Texas, and Louisiana, along with a national online academy. Great Hearts' classical curriculum emphasizes advanced academics, languages, arts, and character formation rooted in Truth, Goodness, and Beauty. Learn more at greatheartsamerica.org.

Contact: Hayley Ringle

Phone: 602-499-0352

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Great Hearts Arizona