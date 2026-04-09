Great Lakes State Chapters Join Forces to Lead Financial Education and Policy Initiatives

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Financial Educators Council® (NFEC) is pleased to highlight its expanding footprint across the Great Lakes Region, supported by active state chapters in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin. Together, these chapters operate as a collaborative regional network dedicated to strengthening financial literacy, advancing economic mobility, and fostering long-term financial wellness initiatives.

Although each chapter functions independently within its own state, they remain united by a common regional mission. Through coordinated planning and shared best practices, they work to close financial education gaps affecting students and families, while bolstering the infrastructure required to deliver high-quality programming and advocacy.

Expanding Access and Elevating Standards

Across the Great Lakes region, chapters are focused on broadening equitable access to financial education and aligning academic standards with the rigor expected of core subjects. Their policy priorities include enhanced graduation requirements, well-qualified educators, measurable learning outcomes, comprehensive K-12 frameworks, meaningful family involvement, and dependable funding streams. The coalition is committed to establishing financial education as an essential life competency supported by accountability and sustainability.

Chapter representatives serve on advisory boards that shape both regional direction and state-level implementation. Collectively, they bring expertise in finance, education, public policy, and community leadership.

Advisory Leadership in the Great Lakes Region

Brandon Biddles, MBA, PMP®, Michigan – financial strategist and market researcher with experience in banking, tax consulting, personal finance, and investment education; Founder of Biddles Group, a consulting firm dedicated to advancing financial wellness through education, strategy, and innovation.

Mark Dunaway, BS, Ohio – retired global business consultant for Accenture; guest lecturer in high school and university personal finance classes; sponsor of the Dean's Scholarship in the Illinois State University College of Business; volunteer with Boys and Girls Club, CityLink, and Golden Endings.

Marina Moths, BS, Wisconsin – originally from El Salvador; holds Wisconsin Life and Health Insurance and FINRA Series 63 and 6 Licenses; Vice President of Financial Wellness at Spectrum Investment Advisors, Inc., managing a team that provides comprehensive financial and retirement planning services.

Talaya Scott, MSA, DBA, Wisconsin – deeply experienced in accounting, higher education, fintech, and community leadership; Co-Founder and COO of SaveCircle, an employer-sponsored group savings benefit and personal finance platform; Accounting Professor at Milwaukee Area Technical College and Concordia University-Wisconsin.

Krystena Yancey, BBA, BS, Michigan – Personal Finance Advocate; hosts dynamic, holistic financial education for young adults and families; presents volunteer financial wellness workshops in collaboration with Life Directions; hosts Financial Butterfly® blog as a platform for introverts to be themselves while they build wealth, get ahead, and stand out on their own.

Working together, these advisory board members will lead campaigns to improve financial educator qualifications, increase access to research-based programming, and enhance long-term financial wellness outcomes across Great Lakes communities.

"While each Great Lakes state chapter works to address the specific needs of its communities, we are united toward reaching the same goal: making a case that financial education is as important as core subjects to improve reach into schools," said Vince Shorb, CEO of the National Financial Educators Council. "Regional collaboration empowers us to make faster progress, advance standards, and make sure that more individuals and families can access the financial education resources they need."

The Great Lakes Financial Educators Council is a regional affiliate of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), an IACET Accredited Provider and Certified B Corporation focused on advancing financial wellness as a foundation for economic stability and community health. NFEC equips educators, policymakers, and advocates with high-quality training and resources to expand access to effective financial education worldwide.

Media Contact:

Claudia Martins

[email protected]

702-620-3059

SOURCE National Financial Educators Council