New National Rankings Compare Financial Education Standards Across All 50 States

State-by-state report reveals wide disparities in program quality and alignment with core academic expectations

WASHINGTON, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) today released the first state-by-state rankings of financial education standards, comparing all 50 states using a consistent framework based on the minimum academic standards applied to required high school subjects. The report provides a clear snapshot of how each state's financial education policies align with expectations for instructional rigor, governance, curriculum oversight, educator qualifications, and accountability for student outcomes.

Key National Findings from the State Rankings

The evaluation identified consistent and systemic gaps between financial education policies and the minimum standards applied to other required academic disciplines. Among the most significant findings:

The national average alignment score was 3.92 percent - meaning states fall more than 96 percent below minimum academic standards on average





Utah, California, Florida, Kentucky, and Tennessee ranked highest in overall performance





Nearly three out of four states scored 4.4 percent alignment or lower





No state met parity with minimum core academic standards across financial education programming





Only two determinations across 600 evaluated criteria met minimum parity expectations





The highest-performing state achieved only 16.7 percent of the maximum possible score

These results confirm that the challenges facing financial education are systemic and rooted in program design and governance structures rather than isolated implementation issues.

See the full state-by-state standards ranking.

A National Comparison Across Twelve Core Criteria

Each state was evaluated using a structured standards-parity framework that measures performance across twelve criteria organized into four policy domains representing the foundational components of high-quality academic programs. These criteria reflect the same minimum expectations already institutionalized in required subjects such as math, science, English language arts, and social studies.

The rankings allow policymakers, educators, and stakeholders to compare performance across states and identify where financial education systems are supported by the same academic safeguards as other required subjects.

Each state profile includes:

Overall state ranking





Standards alignment score





Classification level





Distribution of performance across the twelve evaluation criteria

Together, these measures provide a transparent and consistent basis for benchmarking state policies and guiding improvement efforts.

Why State Rankings Matter

Financial education requirements have expanded rapidly across the country, yet the structure and quality of those mandates vary significantly. In many cases, states have adopted graduation requirements without the instructional infrastructure commonly associated with other required subjects. The rankings clarify where those gaps exist and provide a practical reference point for state leaders seeking to strengthen financial education systems.

By presenting results in a consistent, comparable format, the report enables education leaders and policymakers to quickly identify strengths, benchmark progress, and prioritize reforms that improve student readiness outcomes.

Supporting Make Financial Education a Core Subject Campaign

The NFEC developed the state rankings to establish transparency and accountability across financial education programs nationwide. The rankings are intended to serve as a practical policy tool for states working to strengthen financial education and ensure students graduate prepared to make informed financial decisions in early adulthood.

The rankings are part of the NFEC's broader Make Financial Education a Core Subject campaign, which aims to ensure financial education is delivered with the same time, rigor, standards, and accountability required of other core academic disciplines.

About the National Financial Educators Council

The National Financial Educators Council is a Certified B Corporation and IACET Accredited Provider dedicated to improving financial capability through professional standards, research, and education programs. Through its national advocacy initiative, the organization works with educators, policymakers, and community leaders to raise standards and improve measurable outcomes in financial education.

Media Contact:

Claudia Martins

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SOURCE National Financial Educators Council