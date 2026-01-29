Great Minds and Renaissance Partner to Provide a Powerful Integration of Core Math Curriculum and Assessment Data

New integrated solution connects Eureka Math2 with Renaissance

assessments to streamline planning, personalize learning, and accelerate growth for every student

WASHINGTON and BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Minds PBC® and Renaissance® announced today a partnership to empower educators using Eureka Math2® and Renaissance Next to access personalized, real-time lesson and content recommendations informed by Star Math assessment data and aligned to individual learning needs.

The new integrated solution taps the power of data-driven math instruction to improve outcomes for all students. Built on Renaissance's open and flexible ecosystem, this collaboration seamlessly connects Eureka Math2, a top-rated PreK-Algebra I core curriculum from Great Minds, with insights, lessons, and practice in Renaissance Next, a future-focused AI experience designed to empower educators and personalize student growth.

Educators can now gain easy access to best-in-class assessment data and core math instructional resources, allowing them to maximize teaching time while addressing the unique needs of every student.

"Among the greatest challenges teachers face in today's classroom is the lack of alignment among high-quality curricula, assessment, and instructional planning," said John White, CEO at Great Minds. "Using assessments to inform next steps when using the curriculum marks a step forward for teachers across the country using Eureka Math2 and Renaissance Next. Students will benefit most."

The collaboration between Great Minds and Renaissance gives educators a wealth of powerful benefits, including the ability to:

Unify data to differentiate instruction

By connecting Star Math assessment and Freckle for math insights with Eureka Math2 core curriculum through Renaissance Next, educators can simplify planning and prioritize instruction based on students' individual learning needs.

Adapt instruction with flexibility

Support differentiated instruction with data-driven recommendations for individual students and small groups, helping teachers identify who needs prerequisite skills support and who is ready for extensions.

Propel student growth

Leverage recommended Eureka Math2 resources, including relevant lessons and practice and intervention materials, alongside aligned Nearpod and Freckle for math content, to strengthen and reinforce core instruction for every learner.

"Welcoming Great Minds to our Core Publisher Program reflects our vision for the future of teaching and learning," said Chris Bauleke, CEO at Renaissance. "By bringing meaningful insights and high-quality curriculum and resources into alignment, our partnership advances a more connected learning ecosystem that supports every student's growth."

Together, Great Minds and Renaissance are proud to support educators with an innovative solution that transforms data into meaningful action, charting a course where every student succeeds.

About Great Minds

Great Minds PBC is a public benefit corporation. Teachers and content experts write Great Minds curricula, applying their experience to create materials that resonate with students, teachers, and families. In addition to Eureka Math², Great Minds curricula include Arts & Letters®, Wit & Wisdom®, PhD Science®, and Geodes® decodable books originally developed in cooperation with Wilson Language Training.

About Renaissance

As a global leader in education technology operating in more than 110 countries, Renaissance is committed to providing educators with insights and resources to accelerate growth and help all students build a strong foundation for success. We believe that technology can unlock a more effective learning experience, ensure that students get the personalized teaching they need to thrive, and help educators and administrators to truly, fully, See Every Student. Learn more at renaissance.com.

