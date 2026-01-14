Renaissance Appoints Gerri Martin-Flickinger Board Chair

Accomplished technology executive to help shape Renaissance's next chapter of innovation

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Renaissance, a global leader in pre-K–12 education technology, today announced the appointment of Gerri Martin-Flickinger as Chair of its Board of Directors.

Martin-Flickinger is widely regarded as a transformational technology executive with a sustained track record of driving innovation and scaling digital platforms. Most recently, she served as Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Starbucks, where she led the company's global technology strategy and advanced its digital capabilities. Prior to Starbucks, she was Chief Information Officer at Adobe, where she transformed Adobe into a cloud-based subscription model.

Martin-Flickinger currently serves as Chair of the Board for Ellucian, a global leader in higher‑education software, and is a board member at Charles Schwab.

Martin-Flickinger's appointment underscores Renaissance's commitment to accelerating learning through innovative edtech solutions and strategic applications of AI that empower educators and drive student growth worldwide. As Renaissance continues to expand its products and global reach, her deep experience leading large-scale digital transformations will help shape the company's next era of innovation and impact.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gerri to our Board," said Chris Bauleke, Chief Executive Officer at Renaissance. "Her leadership in using technology and AI to create customer-centric solutions will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and scale to meet the evolving needs of educators and students."

"I'm honored to join Renaissance's Board of Directors and support its mission to accelerate learning for all," said Martin-Flickinger. "Education is the foundation of opportunity, and I'm energized by the tremendous potential ahead. I look forward to helping guide Renaissance as it continues to innovate, drive growth, and elevate the experience for educators and students worldwide."

About Gerri Martin-Flickinger

Before serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Starbucks, Martin-Flickinger served as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer (CIO) at Adobe, where she played a key role in the company's transition to a cloud-based subscription model. She previously held CIO roles at Verisign, McAfee, and Network Associates, and began her career in technology leadership at Chevron. She holds a Bachelor of Science in computer science with honors from Washington State University.

She currently serves as the Chair of Ellucian, a leader in higher-education software and technology, and on the board of Charles Schwab. She has been a member of Arizona State University's Fulton Schools of Engineering Advisory Board, the Sierra Ventures CIO Advisory Board, and the Wall Street Journal CIO Network.

About Renaissance

As a global leader in education technology operating in more than 110 countries, Renaissance is committed to providing educators with insights and resources to accelerate growth and help all students build a strong foundation for success. We believe that technology can unlock a more effective learning experience, ensure that students get the personalized teaching they need to thrive, and help educators and administrators to truly, fully, See Every Student. Learn more at renaissance.com.

Renaissance is privately held by Francisco Partners, a leading global private equity firm, which specializes in investments in technology and technology-enabled services businesses, and Blackstone, the world's largest alternative asset manager.

