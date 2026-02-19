Renaissance Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Education Intelligence System That Redefines Personalized Teaching and Learning

Launch sets a new standard for K–12 by unifying assessment, instruction, practice, and curriculum alignment to strengthen instructional coherence and personalize learning

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Renaissance, a global leader in pre-K–12 education technology, today announced the launch of Renaissance Intelligence℠, the industry's first Education Intelligence System—a breakthrough, category-defining model of integrated learning technology designed to transform personalization, simplify teacher workflows, and accelerate learning at scale.

For years, school systems have invested in layers of technology to support personalization, often resulting in disconnected apps, siloed data, and delayed instructional decisions. AI apps have recently emerged, adding to the complexity and fragmentation. Renaissance Intelligence replaces those layers with one connected workflow—enabling adaptive, research‑guided AI to deliver teacher-ready guidance, actionable groupings, and aligned recommendations. The system is built to move with students and support teachers, instead of relying on students to advance through rigid systems and leaving teachers out of the process.

A new category for a new era of personalized learning

The Education Intelligence System represents a dramatic leap forward in how districts can personalize learning at scale. Unlike the disparate solutions schools and districts currently rely on, Renaissance Intelligence connects the entire instructional cycle—assessment → grouping → instruction → practice → proficiency—in one unified workflow that integrates seamlessly with the core curriculum.

"Education has been stuck in a cycle where teachers are expected to stitch together insights from disconnected tools just to personalize learning," said Chris Bauleke, Chief Executive Officer at Renaissance. "Renaissance Intelligence changes that. By unifying assessment, instruction, practice, and curriculum alignment in real time, we're giving educators a connected system that amplifies their expertise and strengthens every step of the instructional journey."

Renaissance Intelligence is powered by an adaptive, responsible AI framework that works in a fundamentally different way from other generative AI tools. Grounded in validated assessment data and decades of psychometrics and learning research, its learning and proficiency models draw on trusted performance data to deliver teacher‑ready recommendations and dynamic student groupings, while an alignment engine maps resources directly to standards, skills, and core programs.

"Current systems in education are often disconnected from core curriculum and from real classrooms, relying on rigid algorithms and one-size-fits-all approaches that lack true personalization or context. As a result, educators are left guessing about what truly works," said Todd Brekhus, Chief Product Officer at Renaissance. "In contrast, every feature of Renaissance Intelligence is designed to strengthen teachers' decision making with research‑grounded, just-in-time insight and AI that serves educators, rather than trying to replace them."

Transformational benefits for districts, teachers, and students

Renaissance Intelligence:

Introduces a unique education platform for AI that understands the full learning picture—combining classroom‑level results, core curriculum alignment, and individual prerequisite skills in a single intelligent system.





Becomes the first solution to unite formative, interim, and progress‑monitoring assessments with real‑time, student‑specific practice recommendations.





Integrates previously separate applications into one unified platform for math, literacy, and assessment.





Delivers the first and only system capable of generating intelligent student groupings dynamically mapped to skills, standards, and core curriculum.





Includes an AI‑powered smart‑build engine that creates rigorous formative assessments tailored to individual students, small groups, and the unique learning context of every classroom.





Provides dynamic, interactive lesson delivery—empowering teachers to discover or instantly create engaging lessons with an intuitive AI toolset.





Offers deep, actionable analytics that give educators unparalleled clarity into student needs, growth, and next steps.





Produces a deeply personalized learning journey for every student, reinforces grade‑level expectations, and provides quality, engaging content that promotes ownership, motivation, and confidence.

By creating this new Education Intelligence System, Renaissance is setting the standard for how AI, assessment, and instruction should work together in K–12 education—and redefining what personalized learning can look like in today's classrooms.

"Renaissance Intelligence represents a major step forward in making truly personalized learning possible at scale," said Bauleke. "It bridges the gap between data and action, helping every teacher deliver grade‑level instruction with the right support at the right moment."

To learn more about Renaissance Intelligence and how it will transform teaching and learning, visit renaissance.com/renaissance-intelligence.

About Renaissance

As a global leader in education technology operating in more than 110 countries, Renaissance is committed to providing educators with insights and resources to accelerate growth and help all students build a strong foundation for success. We believe that technology can unlock a more effective learning experience, ensure that students get the personalized teaching they need to thrive, and help educators and administrators to truly, fully, See Every Student. Learn more at renaissance.com.

