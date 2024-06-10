Great News for Arlington, VA: Virginia Cancer Specialists Opens New, Expanded Cancer Center, Now Open

A state-of-the-art cancer center, Virginia Cancer Specialists, relocates its Arlington practice to a new expanded clinical and research facility to better serve patients throughout Northern Virginia. The new 17,000 square foot Arlington, VA, cancer center is Virginia Cancer Specialists' fourth expansion in the last 6 months, with additional expansions planned throughout 2024.

ARLINGTON, Va., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Cancer Specialists, the largest private cancer practice in Northern Virginia, announced today was the grand opening of its largest expansion in recent history in Arlington, VA.

The expanded Arlington VA, Virginia Cancer Specialists location offers the same providers and care team in the heart of Arlington at 1100 N. Glebe Rd, Suite 1600, Arlington, VA, 22201. Conveniently located just 1.2 miles from its current location, the larger Arlington practice will provide current patients and research participants with access to comprehensive cancer services, including medical oncology, radiation oncology, research and clinical trials, breast surgery, musculoskeletal tumor surgery, thoracic surgery, genetic counseling, nutritional counseling, therapeutic counseling, financial counseling, and palliative care.

The Virginia Cancer Specialists' Arlington, VA, location is home to Medical Oncologists, Robert Christie, MD, FACP; John Feigert, MD; Isabelle Le, MD; Patricia Rodriguez, MD; and Keeran R. Sampat, MD, as well as Palliative Medicine Specialist, Jessica Heintz, MD, FAAHPM, along with their clinical care teams, advanced practice providers, genetics counselors, oncology nurse navigators, oncology pharmacists, social workers, dietitians, and laboratory technicians.

The nearly 17,000 square foot clinic and research facility will also offer the latest investigational treatments via a myriad of clinical trials, including phase I trials, more than any other program in the Metropolitan D.C. area, through the Virginia Cancer Specialists Research Institute. The Institute has open studies across almost all tumor types, including lung, head and neck, breast, melanoma, lymphoma, bladder, uterine, ovarian, pancreatic, esophageal, and colon cancer. "We view participation in these investigations as integral to our commitment to our patients, their families, and the community. There are many practices that treat cancer today; we aim to promote scientific discovery and innovation to not only increase today's survival rates and improve quality of life, but cure the cancers of tomorrow," shared Dr. Feigert.

Throughout its history, the Virginia Cancer Specialists Research Institute has contributed scientific breakthroughs in understanding cancer science and treating the disease across all cancer types. The Institute is internationally renowned for its equal commitment to cutting-edge research, Phase I studies, and excellent patient care. Since 1997, the team has grown from a research staff of 3 to more than 75 in 2024.

"As we continue to grow the footprint of our practice, we remain mindful of who we are at our core—a physician-led, integrated, interdisciplinary, community-based cancer care team that aims to attract the best and brightest surgeons, physicians, scientists, researchers, nurses, geneticists, nutritionists, social workers, and nurse practitioners in order to provide comprehensive, holistic, innovative, compassionate care that our patients and referring community have come to rely on," said Dr. Sampat.

"With each expansion throughout Northern Virginia, we renew our commitment to what helped us achieve this important milestone in the first place, and that's uncompromising attention to detail, a patient-centric approach to care, and an investment in innovation and research to remain at the forefront of our specialty," shared Dr. Le.

When it comes to palliative care, also known as supportive oncology, Virginia Cancer Specialists was a pioneer and the first oncology practice in Northern Virginia to integrate expert Palliative Care for patients, beginning in 2005 and expanding services in 2014. Palliative care is concurrent, synergistic care to help patients live a better quality of life throughout their cancer journey and beyond. "Our care team applies a wide array of techniques and strategies to care for not just the medical and physical effects of the disease but the emotional and social side effects as well," says Dr. Heintz, who supervises the palliative care program in Arlington, and has been practicing palliative medicine in Northern Virginia for more than 20 years. "Our care complements the primary care being delivered by our surgeons, medical oncologists, and radiation oncologists to reduce patient distress and minimize or often prevent symptoms and side effects."

All Virginia Cancer Specialists patients have access to the integrated Palliative Care Program as an extra layer of support regardless of the treatment goals, which may include an expectation of a cure or, in some cases, to prolong quality of life.

About Virginia Cancer Specialists

Virginia Cancer Specialists, the largest private cancer practice in Northern Virginia, was recognized in 2024 as the #1 physician practice in Virginia with the most Castle Connelly top doctors in cancer care. It features a world-class treatment team fighting cancer and diseases of the blood, offering access to the most current treatment protocols, clinical trials, and comprehensive care. Its fully staffed, comprehensive clinical research program also includes a dedicated research facility for Phase I clinical trials—the Virginia Cancer Specialists Research Institute, the largest of its kind in the Mid-Atlantic region. The practice offers medical oncology, radiation oncology, musculoskeletal tumor surgery, breast surgery, thoracic surgery, genetic counseling, palliative care, oncology nurse navigators, oncology infusion nurses, oncology pharmacists, social workers, dietitians, and laboratory technicians. Virginia Cancer Specialists is part of The US Oncology Network. This collaboration unites the practice with more than 1,400 independent physicians and research and data from thousands of cancer patients in clinical trials across the country. Virginia Cancer Specialists also participates in clinical trials through US Oncology Research, which has played a role in more than 100 FDA-approved cancer therapies. For more information, visit USOncology.com. For more information about Virginia Cancer Specialists, visit: VirginiaCancerSpecialists.com.

The Network is supported by McKesson Corporation, a global leader in healthcare solutions.

