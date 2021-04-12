Great Place to Work® and Fortune Name O.C. Tanner One of the 2021 100 Best Companies to Work For®

SALT LAKE CITY, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune have honored O.C. Tanner as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® . This is O.C. Tanner's third time being named to this prestigious list. Earning a spot means that O.C. Tanner is one of the very best companies to work for in the country. The list also included 30 companies that utilize O.C. Tanner's products.

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® award is based on an analysis of survey responses from current employees and an analysis of the company's culture practices. In that survey, 90% of O.C. Tanner's employees said O.C. Tanner is a great place to work, compared to just 59% in the average U.S. company.

"Being recognized as one of the Best Companies to Work For is always an exciting moment for us," said Dave Petersen, CEO of O.C. Tanner. "Our team members have gone through a lot this past year; it's been incredible to see them persevere and continue to foster an environment they can be proud of. O.C. Tanner wouldn't be where it is today without our fantastic people."

To determine the 2021 list, Great Place to Work® surveyed over half a million employees in companies nationwide on issues including how trustworthy, caring and fair the company is in times of crises; employees' physical, emotional and financial health; and the company's broader community impact. Particular attention was paid to how employees' experiences varied depending on their job role, gender, race/ethnicity, payroll status, and other characteristics to ensure that the company is creating a great workplace for all.

"Congratulations to the 100 Best Companies to Work For. These companies stood out for heroic efforts to care for their employees, their customers and our society, in a difficult year," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Remarkably, our research found that employee experience scores rose at these workplaces overall last year – a testament to the resilience of their inclusive, high-trust cultures."

O.C. Tanner has been honored on multiple other Great Place to Work lists in recent years, including the PEOPLE Companies that Care list from 2017 to 2020. The company was also ranked as one of the Best Workplaces for Millennials in 2016.

"Providing a positive experience where people can thrive at work isn't just a 'nice-to-have' for us, it's what we do and the company's reason for existing," said Mindi Cox, senior vice president of people and great work at O.C. Tanner. "Every day it is O.C. Tanner's mission to help leaders all over the globe better appreciate, recognize, and connect with their employees, and to do that for others, we must be deeply committed to providing an exceptional experience for our own people. We're especially grateful this year that our people have continued to show up for the business and for one another no matter what."

This year, 60% of each company's score is based on confidential employee feedback. The remaining 40 percent is based on the programs each company said they created to support their people and communities in response to the pandemic. This methodology represents a change in response to the unique circumstances of 2020.

In pre-pandemic times, 75% of each company's score is based on confidential employee feedback and 25% is based on our assessment of employees' daily experiences of the company's values, people's ability to contribute new ideas, and their leaders' effectiveness. Great Place to Work will be returning to this methodology next year.

About O.C. Tanner

O.C. Tanner is the global leader in software and services that improve workplace culture through meaningful employee experiences. Its Culture Cloud employee recognition platform helps people feel appreciated, do their best work, and want to stay. O.C. Tanner drives positive business results by helping millions of people thrive at work. For more information visit octanner.com .

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® ™

Great Place to Work® selected the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than half a million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations across the country. Company rankings are derived from over 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey . Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

