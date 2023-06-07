Great Place to Work® Institute Canada Has Certified Tulip as a Best Workplaces™ in Technology for the Third Year in a Row

Tulip's employee-focused culture and commitment to innovation garner prestigious industry recognition

TORONTO, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tulip is proud to announce that for the third year in a row, our company has been named on the 2023 Best Workplaces in Technology. The list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work- Certified™ and have exceptionally high scores from employees on the Trust Index survey.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the Best Workplaces in Technology for the third consecutive year. This achievement reflects the invaluable feedback from our remarkable team, whose dedication has cultivated a workplace culture rooted in trust, pride, and collaboration," said Ali Asaria, CEO of Tulip. "As we continue to drive the digital transformation of retail, we remain committed to empowering our diverse and talented workforce with the necessary tools for success along with unrivaled flexibility that provides integral work-life balance to support our team."

Tulip is a growing company and a diverse team of professionals from different backgrounds, countries and cultures. Tulip is also a remote-first company and they've implemented an innovative set of workplace benefits to provide its employees with "unparalleled flexibility." Their mission is to drive the digital transformation of retail and they're giving employees all the tools, flexibility and confidence they need to make that happen.

Nancy Fonseca, Senior Vice President of Great Place to Work® Canada, says that a great workplace is about the level of trust that employees experience in their leaders, the level of pride they have in their jobs, and the extent to which they enjoy their colleagues. "Our data shows that great workplaces benefit from stronger financial performance, reduced turnover, and better customer satisfaction than their peers. What's more, work environments with trust at the foundation are ripe for innovation, agility, resilience and efficiency," Fonseca said.

About Tulip

Tulip provides a suite of cloud-based solutions that let retailers overcome industry challenges and set a new standard for omnichannel commerce. Partnered with Apple and Salesforce, Tulip equips sophisticated retailers to build connections with customers, fulfill orders, checkout purchases, and optimize operations in order to create the end-to-end experience modern customers expect. Leading retailers like Mulberry, Saks Fifth Avenue, Kendra Scott, Kate Spade, COACH, and Michael Kors use Tulip to elevate the shopping experience, increase sales, and improve customer service across channels.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes Canada's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada .

