Great Place to Work® Names Clinch One of the Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing™ in 2022, Ranking #17

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune have honored Clinch , the leader in dynamic ad serving and personalization and creator of Flight Control, the Omnichannel Campaign Activation Platform, as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing™. This is Clinch's first time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in 17th place. Earning a spot means that Clinch is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Workplaces in Advertising and Marketing award is based on the analysis of survey responses from more than 9,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the respective sector. In that survey, 100% of Clinch's employees said Clinch is a great place to work. This number is 43 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Clinch specializes in helping agencies and Fortune 500 companies deliver hyper-personalized creative experiences across all channels (programmatic, CTV, social media, in-app, native, and Digital out of Home). The Company recently launched Flight Control, the very first powerful SaaS platform for omnichannel campaign management, built to eliminate complexity in campaign workflows and make agencies and internal brand media organizations more efficient and profitable.

"At Clinch, we strive to deliver first-class solutions to brands and advertisers through a uniquely curated, hands-on, omnichannel approach," says Oz Etzioni, CEO of Clinch. "As a company, we pride ourselves on having a team of industry-leading experts guiding the success and future of our own technology while continuously raising the bar for the broader industry by delivering superior results."

The Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising and Marketing is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they had been a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"These companies have adapted to the challenges of an ever-changing workplace by their commitment to inclusive, high-trust cultures where employees are treated as human beings first and foremost," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. "Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing."

Clinch was also recently named one of the Best Workplaces in New York™ in 2022 by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine.

About Clinch

Clinch is the recognized leader in omnichannel ad serving. The company's AI-driven dynamic personalization technology delivers custom-tailored ad experiences across all channels, driving best-in-class performance and ROI. Flight Control, Clinch's Omnichannel Campaign Activation Platform, enables agencies and brands to manage the entire campaign lifecycle, from strategy through activation and measurement, on a single platform that makes them massively more productive, efficient, and profitable. In everything Clinch does, it automates workflows and leverages data to personalize and optimize display and video ad experiences at scale, across programmatic, CTV, social media, in-app, native, and Digital Out of Home (DOOH). For more information visit: www.clinch.co

About the Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing ™

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing ™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from over 9,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the advertising and marketing industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ survey . Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

Contact:

Michael Vaughan

[email protected]

813-210-1706

SOURCE Clinch