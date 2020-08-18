Great Point Capital Expands Access to Alternative Investment Solutions with Proteus Partnership

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Proteus, an RIA, alternative investments and private funds platform, today announced it has partnered with national financial services firm Great Point Capital to provide the practice's independent investment advisors, broker-dealers and insurance agents access to alternative asset classes, portfolio construction tools and education. Using the Proteus platform, Great Point Capital advisors can easily sort and search managers and investments, review due diligence materials, model, back-test and construct alternative/private fund portfolios with just a single login.

"Proteus' cutting-edge technology is an efficient resource for our advisors, providing seamless, flexible integration and connectivity with our clearing and custody platforms as well as advisor portfolio accounting studios," said Jim Lynch, Managing Director and Head of Advisor Recruiting at Great Point Capital. "With Proteus' diversified suite of non-correlated assets, Great Point Capital's advisors will be equipped with the tools they need to build customized alternative investment portfolios for their investors."

As Great Point Capital continues to expand its wealth management offerings, the Proteus platform will be an essential component in the firm's approach to incorporating alternative asset classes into client portfolios. By providing access to private credit, private equity, real estate, hedge funds and real assets, the Proteus platform will help Great Point Capital's existing clients diversify their strategies, as well as attract prospective clients interested in alternatives.

"We are thrilled to partner with Great Point Capital and help them expand their recently launched wealth management business," said Proteus CEO Eric Knauss. "Our model portfolios will enable Great Point Capital's advisors and investors to diversify their asset allocation strategies, and our essential education offering will ensure they gain an understanding of where alternatives fit within their broader portfolios."

Advisors with existing, curated lists of managers and strategies will find those funds accommodated by the Proteus platform, which can interface with a variety of custodians and portfolio accounting systems. Advisors can allocate for their clients into any investment option on the Platform in customizable increments to suit the needs of each client's portfolio. Proteus charges advisors a straightforward asset-based capital fee.

Proteus is a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) and has a fiduciary responsibility to act in the best interests of its clients. To learn more about Proteus and the Proteus private investment platform, visit https://www.proteuscapital.us

About Great Point Capital

Based in Chicago, with additional offices throughout the states, Great Point Capital is a full-service investment firm, focused on providing investment advice, middle market investment banking and facilitating extensive trading resources nationally. The firm started as a trading operation and developed into a platform for advisors, brokers and bankers to leverage to serve investors. Great Point's technology and service menu was built to service high net worth individuals, families, institutions, corporate clients and professional traders.

About Proteus Capital



Proteus is an RIA and alternatives/private funds platform that provides high net worth investors and their financial advisors sophisticated access to alternative investment opportunities and education. Proteus' fully integrated platform enables independent RIAs, regional IBDs, private banks, accredited investors and qualified purchasers to sort and search managers and investments, review due diligence materials, model, backtest and construct portfolios all in one place, eliminating the hurdles and inefficiencies that have traditionally plagued alternative investing. To learn more about Proteus, visit: https://www.proteuscapital.us/

