GREAT TASTE IS FOREVER! SEAGRAM'S 7 CROWN AMERICAN BLENDED WHISKEY CELEBRATES 'TIMELESS TASTE' IN NEW AD CAMPAIGN

Seagram's 7 Crown knows what's old is new, and great taste is forever. As part of the 'Timeless Taste' campaign, the brand is reimagining some of its best ads from the past that celebrate the longstanding appeal of quintessential pastimes like BBQ, tailgating and more. Throughout the summer and the rest of the year, these spots will roll out across digital and social media to coincide with the seasonality of these key occasions.

"We're thrilled to revisit some of our most iconic ads and bring a fresh perspective to them," said Hannah Todd, Brand Director, Seagram's 7 Crown. "The 1970s were a pivotal decade for Seagram's 7 Crown, a time when the brand truly shined with the timeless appeal of the 7&7. By modernizing the moments of these advertisements, we're not only paying homage to a special era but also celebrating the enduring legacy of great taste that continues to resonate with our audience today."

Speaking of the brand's signature serve, as America's favorite couple, the 7&7 have been going strong for over 40 years. The iconic drink brings together smooth Seagram's 7 Crown Whiskey and the refreshing taste of 7UP lemon-lime soda.

At a suggested retail price of $13.99 for a 750ml bottle, Seagram's 7 Crown is available nationwide. Visit Seagrams7.com to find out where to buy and delicious drink recipes like the signature 7&7.

Seagram's 7 Crown is an American blended whiskey aged in oak with a rich and casual history. No matter how you choose to celebrate your timeless traditions, Seagram's 7 Crown reminds you to always drink responsibly.

Seagram's 7&7

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Seagram's 7 Crown American Blended Whiskey

5 oz. 7UP® Lemon-lime soda

Slice of lime

Directions:

1. Add Seagram's 7 Crown Blended Whiskey and 7UP® soda to a highball glass with ice

2. Stir well

3. Garnish with lime slice

ABOUT SEAGRAM'S 7 CROWN

Seagram's 7 Crown American Blended Whiskey is an icon with a rich heritage dating back to the 1930s. A blended American whiskey, Seagram's 7 Crown has a legacy of bringing people together through its easy-to-drink, smooth liquid. Seagram's 7 Crown is casual, approachable and has a taste profile that stands the test of time on its own and in its signature drink, the 7 & 7. For more information, visit seagrams7.com and follow us on Instagram @seagrams7. Seagram's 7 Crown encourages all consumers to please enjoy responsibly.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

