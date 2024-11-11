Great Wall Global Unveils Advanced ODM Solutions at 2024 Intel LOEM Summit

BANGKOK, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Wall Global, a leading ODM in electronics, made a strong impact at the Intel LOEM Summit on November 5-7, 2024, in Bangkok, Thailand. This prestigious event, gathering key technology leaders, allowed Great Wall Global to present its latest innovations in laptops, mini PCs, all-in-one computers and workstations.

With over 30 years of industry expertise, Great Wall Global has built a reputation for quality and innovation. Its flagship products, powered by Intel's latest technologies, captured global attention and reinforced its commitment to shaping the ODM sector's future. Among the highlights was the Gbook Air 14, an ultra-light laptop weighing only 960 grams and 14.9mm thick. Featuring Intel's latest processors, it supports complex offline AI processing, positioning it as an ideal solution for professionals requiring both power and portability.

"This summit offers a unique opportunity for us to connect with industry leaders, gain insights, and form partnerships that drive innovation. Our participation demonstrates our commitment to developing technology solutions that meet evolving market demands." Livia Lee, Deputy General Manager of Great Wall Global, praised the summit's influence on business growth. She emphasized the company's continuous dedication to quality and R&D, solidifying Great Wall Global's reputation as a reliable partner for leading brands.

Larry Ma, Vice General Manager who oversees product development, elaborated on the company's R&D strategy, highlighting innovation as essential for maintaining a competitive edge. "Our R&D team pushes the boundaries of what's possible, from integrating Intel's latest technologies to pioneering functions across laptops, desktops, etc." Ma explained. His comments underscore the company's focus on advancing its product line to exceed modern user expectations.

The summit facilitated productive networking, enabling Great Wall Global to conduct numerous meetings with clients and partners from around the world. These discussions showcased the company's latest product roadmap, advanced technologies, and customized solutions tailored to specific market needs. It also underscored the company's ongoing collaboration with Intel, instrumental in the company's expansion into emerging markets and refinement of product functionalities.

About Great Wall Global

Great Wall Global is a premier ODM specializing in electronics, including laptops, tablets, desktops, mini PCs, workstations, printers, monitors, servers, etc. With a steadfast commitment to quality, technology, and service, the company collaborates with top global brands to deliver cutting-edge technology solutions.

