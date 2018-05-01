Greater Greenville, Spartanburg and Asheville Domino's® Locations to Hire 820 Team Members

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's is looking to hire 820 team members across 41 franchise-owned stores in the Greater Greenville, Spartanburg, Asheville and Anderson areas by the end of May! All open positions are for delivery drivers, pizza makers and customer service representatives.

"We are very excited to offer additional jobs throughout these areas," said Tony Manos, a Greenville-area franchisee. "The growth of the community and success of Domino's allows us to build on our franchise, so we can continue to do what we do best – make great pizzas and deliver them with exceptional service."

The continued success of Domino's across the nation, and specifically the growth of Domino's locations throughout Greenville, Spartanburg, Asheville and Anderson, increases the need for additional support from enthusiastic team members.

"Domino's has been a great place to work over the years," said Manos. "Our company provides a fantastic opportunity to those who show initiative and a desire to advance. Whether you're looking to grow with the company or need a part-time job, Domino's is the place to be."

Manos began working at Domino's as part-time delivery driver in 1987. He became a franchisee in 1990 and now owns 10 locations throughout the Greater Greenville area. He is not alone – more than 90 percent of Domino's U.S. franchise owners began their career as part-time delivery drivers or pizza makers.

Those who are interested in applying for a position should visit jobs.dominos.com.

