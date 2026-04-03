Greater Lawrence Family Health Center Joins All Access hosted by Andy Garcia to Explore the Essential Role of Community Health Centers

LOS ANGELES, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Lawrence Family Health Center (GLFHC) is set to be the subject of an upcoming segment on the Public Television series "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia." Production filmed on March 5, 2026, at the organization's flagship clinic and pharmacy located at 34 Haverhill Street in Lawrence, Massachusetts. This collaboration will provide an objective look at the operational mechanics of Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and their function as the primary care backbone for millions of Americans. By documenting the activity within the clinic and the deployment of mobile medical units, the program seeks to educate a national audience on how localized, community governed healthcare models address systemic gaps in medical access.

Greater Lawrence Family Health Center

Established in 1980, GLFHC has transitioned from a small volunteer-led initiative in a former funeral home to the second-largest community health center in Massachusetts, now serving approximately 70,000 patients annually. The documentary explores the "Teaching Health Center" model, which integrates advanced medical education directly into community care. This approach is exemplified by the Lawrence Family Medicine Residency program, the first of its kind owned by a health center. The segment documents how this residency addresses the national shortage of primary care physicians by training bilingual doctors who are specifically equipped to navigate the complexities of urban and immigrant health.

The production also examines the fiscal efficiency of the community health center model. While FQHCs serve over 52 million Americans, roughly 14% of the population, they account for only 1% of total annual healthcare spending in the United States. This segment provides data-driven insights into how integrated pharmacy services, mobile outreach for unhoused populations, and specialized metabolic screenings contribute to lower overall costs by reducing emergency room reliance. The narrative focus remains on the structural resilience of these centers as they manage rising costs and shifting insurance landscapes while maintaining a mandate to provide care regardless of a patient's ability to pay.

"Community health centers are one of the best‑kept secrets in American healthcare," said Dr. Zandra Kelley, President & CEO of Greater Lawrence Family Health Center. "We provide high‑quality, comprehensive care while lowering the overall cost of healthcare nationally — and we do it by staying rooted in the communities we serve. Our patients are the backbone of their families and neighborhoods: hardworking, resilient people who support one another every day. Every member of our GLFHC team is deeply committed to walking alongside them on their healthcare journey with dignity, compassion, and excellence. At the same time, we are proud to train the next generation of physicians right here in our community — doctors who learn from our patients, grow with them, and go on to serve communities like ours for decades to come."

Beyond the clinical walls, the documentary addresses the historical context of the health center movement, which emerged during the Civil Rights era. It notes that at least 51% of GLFHC's governing board must be active patients, ensuring that administrative decisions are informed by the lived experiences of the community. As the segment airs later this year, it will offer viewers an informative perspective on how these non-profit entities stabilize regional health systems, prepare a diverse medical workforce for the future, and ultimately improve health outcomes and quality of life for the patients they serve.

About "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia": "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia" is an award-winning program that highlights the latest topics and trends impacting the world today. The program is created by a veteran team of tenured producers to provide high-quality educational content for Public Television viewers across the nation. For more information, please visit allaccessptv.com.

About Greater Lawrence Family Health Center: Greater Lawrence Family Health Center (GLFHC) is a multi-site mission-driven non-profit organization providing comprehensive primary care, specialty services, and professional training. As a national leader in community-based healthcare, GLFHC operates seven clinics, six pharmacies, and the acclaimed Lawrence Family Medicine Residency program. For more information on their services and impact, visit glfhc.org.

SOURCE All Access