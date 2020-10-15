Greater Refund Protection for Event Ticket Buyers, with New Covid-19 Coverage

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ticketbud announces an upgrade to their Refund Protect integration. Refund Protect Enhanced is the broadest opt-in refund protection available to ticket buyers, now including new Covid-19 coverage. These enhanced terms of sale are the most generous offered by a ticketing platform and an appealing selling point for event organizers.

The extended coverage gives ticket buyers confidence in purchasing event tickets, by widening the available refund options. The coverage now includes protection for ticket holders if they themselves or a member of their immediate household have contracted Covid-19. Ticket buyers can add this optional coverage for a small fee when purchasing tickets. A 100% refund can then be requested if they are unable to attend the event due to unforeseen circumstances.

"Events are returning in a safe and socially distanced way, with event organizers needing solutions that fit our new circumstances. The added Covid-19 protection with Refund Protect Enhanced, benefits the ticket buyer and event organizer, providing added protection and peace of mind for both parties," said Kayhan Ahmadi, Ticketbud CEO.

New Covid-19 Coverage:

You, or someone within your Immediate Household, have contracted Covid-19

The hospitalization, or death, of Your Immediate Family Member due to Covid-19

A significant change in your pre-existing medical condition resulting in a doctor recommending you do not attend due to the risk of exposure to Covid-19.

An international travel ban issued by Your government related to Covid-19

Refund claims are quick and easy with an online request form completed by the ticket purchaser. Requests are validated and processed within 48 hours, with approved refunds transferred directly to the purchaser.

Ticketbud is the event organizers ticketing platform. User-friendly for first time organizers, powerful and flexible for large festivals and events. We make ticketing easy, so you can focus on your event. Access all features and ongoing customer support, with complete reporting and data ownership. With early payouts and the flexibility to customize, event organizers worldwide trust Ticketbud.

