Greater Than Sports Drink Wins The Mom's Choice Award

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than, the 100% natural hydration solution relied upon by breastfeeding moms to overcome dehydration, increase breastmilk, and alleviate fatigue, headaches, and more, has been honored with The Mom's Choice Award and is now available in four new flavors and a convenient, environmentally friendly, one-liter size.

With 2-3x the electrolytes of a typical sports drink and a fraction of the calories and sugar, 100% natural and organic Greater Than is made from 10 simple ingredients, including 38% fruit juice and organic coconut water without any sugars, dyes, chemicals, stimulants, and other potentially hazardous artificial ingredients. In addition to providing athletes with superior hydration and performance, Greater Than replaces the water, minerals, and nutrients lost during breastfeeding with the electrolytes needed to enhance milk supply, reduce the frequency of headaches, and provide relief from Braxton Hicks.

Pregnant and breastfeeding moms can't get enough! Says one Greater Than customer, "I'm a nursing mom with a 6-month-old, and I also have a 2.5-year-old who keeps me on my toes, so I need all the hydration I can get. The only unfortunate part is that my husband drinks them faster than me! LOL! Sometimes we want more than just water, but so many hydration drinks out there contain so much sugar and ingredients we don't want to put into our bodies. Your drinks are the perfect blend and taste amazing. Keep up the good work!"

Named the "Healthiest sports drink on the market" by The Washington Post, Greater Than took the sports drink market by storm, launching in 2009 with 11-ounce containers and a variety of flavors including best-selling chocolate. By June of 2020, Greater Than reported a 781% increase in year-over-year sales, spurring a line expansion including two new flavors and a convenient new one-liter size.

Strawberry Lemonade and Peach Clementine flavors have been added to the already delicious flavor lineup. All flavors are now available in a convenient, environmentally friendly, one-liter size, reducing packaging waste and the number of deliveries, as well as the original, handy, portable 11-ounce containers.

The Greater Than drink is available at www.drinkgt.com in individual flavor and variety packs in both 11-ounce and 1-liter sizes. For more information on Greater Than, visit www.drinkgt.com. For more information on The Mom's Choice Awards, visit https://www.momschoiceawards.com/.

About Greater Than:

Brothers Mark and Jon Sider wanted a cleaner sports drink, like the one their mom made from scratch in their childhood kitchen. But they knew first-hand how time-intensive and messy it was to use healthy ingredients like fresh coconut water, watermelon, apple juice, and pomegranates at home, so they decided to make and market this delicious and refreshing drink so customers – including soon-to-be-moms – all over the world could crush electrolyte loss, dehydration, and fatigue once and for all and be greater than they were before.

