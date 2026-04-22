Grech RV Announces Partnership with Mike Thompson's RV, Expanding Luxury Presence Across Southern California

Premier luxury Sprinter camper van manufacturer aligns with one of California's most respected RV retailers

RIVERSIDE, Calif., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grech RV, the industry leader in luxury Class B motorhomes built on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter platform, today announced a partnership expansion with Mike Thompson's RV, one of the most established and trusted RV dealerships in Southern California.

The 2027 Grech RV lineup features premier luxury motorhomes built on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis. These models include custom fiberglass body kits, power awnings, and air suspension on select models for a smooth and sophisticated ride. Every unit is equipped with the GRECH POWER system, a 51V UL-Certified lithium-ion solution with faster recharging and extended off-grid runtime. This unified digital ecosystem provides seamless power and control across the entire model range Inside the 2027 lineup, handcrafted Ultraleather seating, hardwood cabinetry with radius doors, and ambient LED lighting define a lounge-class cabin. A wall-mounted display and integrated tablet control connect to the GRECH POWER unified digital ecosystem, putting full smart-home control at your fingertips wherever the road ends.

This strategic collaboration introduces Grech RV's full lineup of luxury motorhomes to three premier Mike Thompson's RV locations in Fountain Valley, Santa Fe Springs, Colton and Palm Springs, significantly enhancing accessibility for customers throughout the Greater Los Angeles and Southern California markets.

With a legacy spanning over five decades, Mike Thompson's RV has built a reputation for exceptional customer service, deep product expertise, and a commitment to delivering a best-in-class ownership experience—values that closely align with Grech RV's core philosophy.

"We are proud to expand our presence in Southern California through our partnership with Mike Thompson's RV," said AJ Thurber, Vice President of Grech Motors. "This is a highly strategic and intentional alignment. Mike Thompson's RV represents the gold standard in RV retail, with a long-standing reputation for integrity, customer care, and operational excellence. Their team understands the expectations of discerning customers, and we are confident they will deliver the premium experience that defines the Grech RV brand."

This partnership is further strengthened by a unique and meaningful connection within the Grech RV leadership team. John Black, General Manager of Grech RV, previously spent 12 years with Mike Thompson's RV, bringing firsthand knowledge of the organization's culture, customer approach, and operational standards.

"Mike Thompson's RV holds a special place in my career," said Black. "Having spent over a decade with the organization, I have a deep appreciation for their commitment to customers and their ability to consistently deliver a high-quality experience. Bringing Grech RV into their portfolio is a natural fit. I know the team, I know their standards, and I'm confident they will represent the Grech RV brand at the highest level."

The addition of Mike Thompson's RV marks a significant milestone in Grech RV's continued nationwide expansion, reinforcing its presence in one of the most influential RV markets in the country. Customers in the Los Angeles region will now have direct access to Grech RV's flagship models, including the STRADA-ion, TERRENO-ion, TURISMO-ion, and VACANZA-ion—each designed to deliver unmatched luxury, advanced off-grid capability, and industry-leading fit and finish.

As Grech RV continues to grow its carefully curated dealer network, the company remains focused on aligning with best-in-class partners that share its commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and exceptional after-sale support.

About Grech RV

Grech RV is a luxury motorhome manufacturer specializing in Class B camper vans built on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter platform. Renowned for exceptional craftsmanship, premium materials, and advanced power systems, Grech RV delivers an elevated travel experience with industry-leading after-sale support. Headquartered in Riverside, California, Grech RV continues to set the standard in the luxury camper van segment.

About Mike Thompson's RV

Mike Thompson's RV is one of Southern California's premier RV dealerships, serving customers for over 50 years with multiple locations across the region. Known for its extensive inventory, experienced team, and customer-first approach, the company has established itself as a trusted leader in RV sales and service.

SOURCE Grech RV