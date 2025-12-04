Greek Bottled Water Brand THEONI Celebrates Win at the Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting

Greece's Premier Bottled Water Brand Added to Its Accolades in 2025. It Also Attracted Athletes and Corporate Leaders in a One-of-a-Kind Celebration

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier in 2025, the Greek natural mineral water brand THEONI won 1st place in the "Bottled Non-Carbonated Water" category at the globally prestigious Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting 2025 competition. It was the second time Greece's premier bottled water brand took home top honors at the competition, and its staff recently celebrated in style.

"Winning twice at the Berkeley awards is a unique worldwide distinction," said THEONI's CEO, Dimitris Tselios. "After winning again in 2025, we wanted to enjoy the moment we've worked so hard to reach, so we decided to use the occasion to organize a private celebration."

The event was a catered meal replete with authentic gastronomy, dialogue, and scientific documentation. Guest speakers included Professor Efthimis Lekkas, who presented scientific data on the geological uniqueness of the source of THEONI's water, underlining why its natural composition has helped it stand out in a competitive space. The producer of the awards, Jill Klein Rone, also praised THEONI's consistency in garnering attention in the competition year after year.

THEONI is no stranger to awards. The latest win at Berkeley is just the latest in the more than 200 international taste and quality awards the brand has won in just over a decade. D. Tselios points to the source and bottling of the water as the key differentiating factor.

"We do nothing to enhance, change, or even purify the water," D. Tselios explained. "The company bottles pure spring water right at the source: the Goura Spring, at an altitude of 1100m in the Agrafa mountain range in central Greece. All we do is bottle and transport it, allowing our customers to hydrate with the highest quality, untampered-with natural spring water possible. That is why we consistently win awards in our sector. We let the water do the talking with minimal intervention."

THEONI looks forward to next year's awards, as well as many other prestigious bottled water events in the year ahead, as it continues to make a splash across continents with its leading spring water products.

About THEONI

THEONI Natural Mineral Water was founded in 2013. The Greek brand bottles its award-winning alkaline water directly from the pristine, naturally gushing Goura Spring in Greece's Agrafa mountain range, at an altitude of 1100m. The pure product has a pH of 8 and a smooth, naturally balanced taste. THEONI has achieved steady double-digit growth since its inception and has earned more than 200 international quality awards, including being named the world's top mineral water twice. The company is committed to sustainably bringing nature's highest quality water to consumers worldwide. Learn more at theoni-water.gr.

Media Contact:

Makis Kalyvas

[email protected]

Mob: +30 698 1111 022

Tel: +30 24450 61200 (ext.334)

SOURCE THEONI