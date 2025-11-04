THEONI Stresses the Importance of Hydration When Traveling This Holiday Season

The Natural Mineral Water Brand Emphasizes the Timely Importance of Having a Bottle of Water on Hand During Holiday Travel and Events

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is here, and with it comes a weeks-long struggle to stay hydrated and healthy. From unhealthy Thanksgiving foods to night after night of poor sleep to exhausting travel to and from holiday destinations, there are many reasons Americans can become dehydrated in November and December. It's important to take proactive steps to stay healthy. While supplements, exercise, and clean diets are an important part of that process, the team at THEONI knows that hydration is the first step in any healthy holiday regimen.

"Water is life," said Dimitris Tselios, CEO of Greece's premier bottled water brand. "When you don't give your body water, it is going to struggle. This is especially important when you are in stressful situations or are operating off your regular rhythms and routines."

The holiday season is full of potential reasons to become dehydrated. It's easy to choose less hydrating options while at festive meals and parties. Salty foods can leave the body struggling to retain enough water. Poor sleep leads to less production of the hormone vasopressin (which helps with water retention). Travel — especially by air — is synonymous with dehydration, too. Humidity levels on commercial flights are well below average ( often 10% to 20% ), leading to increased moisture loss from the body.

Consistent water intake is always important. It is a necessity during the holidays. THEONI is making it easier for American consumers to stay hydrated through a current expansion of its presence in the United States. The natural mineral water provider is already a top option in Europe, especially its home region of central Greece, where it collects its crystal clear spring water directly from the gushing Goura Spring in the Agrafa mountains.

"We know how to provide sustainable, quality hydration solutions at scale," said Tselios. "We have experienced double-digit growth every year since our launch, and we plan on using that expertise to help Americans stay hydrated and happy this holiday season and beyond."

