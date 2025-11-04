THEONI Commits Record Investment in Greece While Expanding in the United States

As Greece's Premiere Natural Mineral Water Brand Grows in the US, It Is Supporting That Growth With a New State-of-the-Art Facility in Its Home Country

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring water brand THEONI has proceeded with the implementation of a state-of-the-art facility in its homeland of Greece. This is the largest investment (€14 million or approximately $16.3 million) that the leading spring water bottle brand has made to date. It demonstrates THEONI's commitment to its home country of Greece, even as the company pushes for greater growth and awareness in North America.

"We have officially opened up our new strategic investment," said THEONI CEO Dimitris Tselios. "This new facility is an expression of our deep commitment to sustainability and innovation. It is also a practical expression of our care and love for the place that has given us the title of the most awarded Natural Mineral Water in the world."

The ultra-modern new facility is located in Ellinopyrgos, Municipality of Mouszaki, in the heart of the Thessaly Prefecture in Greece. It is called the Logistic Center, and the 387,500 sq. ft. facility is officially completed, operational, and ready to support THEONI's operations for years to come. While it will help with the company's quickly scaling distribution needs (THEONI has experienced double-digit growth every year since its launch), the Logistic Center will also have a distinct dual emphasis on innovation and local development.

The Logistic Center is the latest in a long-term goal to strengthen THEONI's infrastructure and create a positive impact in its home region. The new facility will be a source of local jobs and professional opportunities. It is also built following the brand's strong commitment to sustainability. The Center incorporates cutting-edge technology, uses renewable energy, and upholds THEONI's strong sustainability and ecological principles.

At the same time, it will help enhance operational efficiency, autonomy, and service and product quality, both for its domestic and international customers, including a growing customer base in the United States. "As we continue our US expansion," Tselios said, "we can do so knowing we have strong roots and an enduring commitment to our company's birthplace, roots that enable us to confidently reach the world with our spring water."

Learn more about the new facility on THEONI's site here .

About THEONI

THEONI Natural Mineral Water was founded in 2013. The Greek brand bottles its award-winning alkaline water directly from the pristine, naturally gushing Goura Spring in Greece's Agrafa mountain range, at an altitude of 1100m. The pure product has a pH of 8 and a smooth, naturally balanced taste. THEONI has achieved steady double-digit growth since its inception and has earned more than 150 international quality awards, including being named the world's top mineral water twice. The company is committed to sustainably bringing nature's highest quality water to consumers worldwide. Learn more at theoni-water.gr .

