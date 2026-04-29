Green Badger and Suffolk Win 2026 Environment + Energy Leader Award for Sustainability Collaboration

SAVANNAH, Ga., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Badger, the leading SaaS provider simplifying sustainability and ESG in the built industry, is a 2026 Environment + Energy (E+E) Leader Award Winner in the Collaboration category, for its partnership with Suffolk, one of the nation's most innovative and successful builders.

The judging committee recognized the companies for their bilateral support—delivering results greater than the sum of their parts—each enabling the other to be more efficient, more innovative, and extend positive environmental impacts to more construction teams and projects.

Suffolk targets green certifications for more than 70 percent of its projects, and sought a solution to streamline the complex, time-consuming LEED documentation process. Green Badger provided the automation and real-time tracking necessary to transform sustainability from a burden into a strategic advantage. What began as a tool for a single project more than five years ago has evolved into a strategic enterprise alliance and a part of Suffolk's "Sustainability-as-a-Service" operations, enabling teams to seamlessly manage LEED and net-zero goals.

The collaboration has helped Suffolk teams save an estimated 60 percent of the time typically spent on LEED documentation on 24 construction projects throughout the United States.

Green Badger Founder and CEO Tommy Linstroth said, "Suffolk has been an amazing partner and a true piece of Green Badger's incredible growth story. Mixing its teams' commitment to sustainability and our vision for what's possible creates a collision of great insights and motivation that is making Green Badger's solutions even better and sustainable construction worldwide more accessible. We're thrilled that Environment + Energy Leader selected our partnership for its collaboration award."

"When Suffolk rolls out new solutions, we focus on making the value clear to our field teams, and with Green Badger, the time and cost efficiencies are immediate and measurable," said Michael Swenson, Senior Director of Sustainability and Commissioning at Suffolk. "By standardizing and automating our LEED workflows, we've reduced manual effort, improved data accuracy, and gained real-time visibility across projects. This partnership shows how the right platform can scale sustainability across an entire portfolio, making ambitious goals more efficient and achievable."

Read about the collaboration at www.getgreenbadger.com/case-studies/suffolk-case-study-with-green-badger/

Established in 2013, the E+E Leader Awards program recognizes measurable business impact across energy and environmental leadership. Winners are selected through an independent judging process designed to evaluate innovation, execution, and demonstrated results.

About Green Badger

Green Badger is accelerating environmentally responsible construction worldwide by equipping the built industry with affordable technology and the knowledge to automate and easily report LEED compliance and ESG metrics. Pairing the most comprehensive, user-friendly software with powerful data analytics and industry-leading customer support, Green Badger saves project teams hundreds of hours per project and helps ensure sustainability goals are met. For more information, visit www.getgreenbadger.com or call (912) 401-2888.

About Suffolk

Suffolk is a national enterprise that builds, innovates and invests. Suffolk is an end-to-end business that delivers value across the entire project lifecycle by leveraging its core construction management services with vertical service lines that include design, self-perform construction services, technology start-up investment (Suffolk Technologies), supply chain management, and innovation research and development focused on advancing AI and data-driven solutions that will redefine the way America builds.

Suffolk – America's Contractor – is a national company with more than $10 billion in annual revenue, 3,500 employees, and offices in Boston (headquarters); New York City and Westchester County, New York; Estero, Miami, Tampa and West Palm Beach, Florida; Dallas; Los Angeles, Milpitas, San Francisco and San Diego, California; Las Vegas; Portland, Maine; New Haven, Connecticut; Herndon, Virginia; and Salt Lake City.

Suffolk manages some of the most complex, sophisticated projects in the country, serving clients in every major industry sector, including healthcare, life sciences, education, gaming, transportation/aviation, government and public work, mission critical, advanced technology and commercial. Suffolk is privately held and is led by Founder, Chairman and CEO John Fish. Suffolk is ranked #8 on ENR's list of "Largest Domestic Builders" and #10 on its list of "Top CM-at-Risk Contractors." For more information, visit www.suffolk.com and follow Suffolk on Facebook, X, LinkedIn and YouTube

Media Contact:

Kira Perdue

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SOURCE Green Badger