Green Badger Announces Carbon Neutral Initiative

SAVANNAH, Ga., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Badger, the premier cloud-based LEED certification software solution for the construction industry, has announced several sustainability initiatives, including a total offsetting of the company's carbon emissions.

"We help businesses achieve sustainability goals every day by making it easy to ensure that their buildings are in compliance with LEED building standards," said Tommy Linstroth, Green Badger's founder and CEO. "We want our customers to understand that Green Badger takes sustainability efforts seriously. For us, it's not just about business – it's about making a difference. And we want to make sure we're always doing our part."

Green Badger's comprehensive push for carbon neutrality includes a program called Ten-for-One, in which the company, in alliance with One Tree Planted, a global reforestation organization, will plant 10 trees for every one Green Badger project subscription.

"Green Badger is a great example of what can happen when a group works together for the good of our ecosystem," said Matt Hill, founder of One Tree Planted. "At One Tree Planted, we make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. But when an entire team of people, like the Green Badger team, takes up the cause, the results multiply from a few trees to a whole new forest."

To date, Green Badger has successfully planted 3,100 trees in Florida, providing much-needed assistance to forest and wildlife recovery after the devastation of Hurricane Michael.

"Whether it's offsetting carbon emissions or replanting forests, our ultimate goal with these efforts is to show other businesses in the industry how easy sustainability initiatives can be to achieve," Linstroth said. "If more companies followed these kind of protocols, the world would be a cleaner, more enjoyable place for everyone who lives in it."

Green Badger provides cloud-based automation and compliance solutions for the green construction industry. Green Badger cuts the time spent on LEED paperwork up to 65%, saving owners and project teams valuable time and money and making LEED projects more accessible and eco-friendly.



For more information about Green Badger, please visit http://www.getgreenbadger.com.

About Green Badger

Green Badger is a comprehensive solution for equipping project teams of all levels of experience with the tools they need to document LEED as efficiently as possible. Green Badger pairs cloud based technology with project specific training, LEED tips and tricks, and ongoing project team support. The cross-platform, cloud-based solution connects your team so that everyone has access to real time updates, can document from the field, and automate repetitive and time consuming tasks. For more information, please visit http://www.getgreenbadger.com or call (912) 401-2888.

