Green Badger Selects Ripley PR as Public Relations Agency of Record

SAVANNAH, Ga., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Badger, the leading software solution for LEED certification for the construction industry, has named the global construction B2B agency Ripley PR as its public relations agency of record.

"The team at Ripley PR understands our industry and the people who work in it," said Green Badger CEO and founder Tommy Linstroth. "They've got a lot of experience and deliver powerful results for companies in construction, technology and sustainability, so we're confident they'll help us build awareness as the top platform for LEED certification. We've seen the dynamic work they've done for other businesses like ours, so we're looking forward to a productive partnership as we move ahead."

Green Badger is a comprehensive cloud-based software solution for project teams to manage LEED documentation from the start of a project to completion. The Green Badger platform cuts the time spent on LEED documentation by more than 60% with features including a real-time project dashboard; a database of thousands of green construction products; a collaborative activity tracker; and a mobile app that allows project managers to complete onsite inspections and instantly verify products.

"Green Badger is solving a real problem for contractors by automating the labor-intensive LEED process," said Heather Ripley, CEO of Ripley PR. "It saves them and their customers time and money and makes LEED projects easier to understand and manage. It's a great value to the construction industry, and it's also making sustainable building more accessible. We're anticipating a fruitful relationship as we help Tommy and his team build awareness of the fantastic solution they're offering."

In addition to empowering the building industry, Green Badger is committed to an eco-friendly business model. Green Badger is a carbon neutral company and plants 10 trees for every new subscription.

Ripley PR specializes in construction and B2B technology public relations. The global agency offers strategic communications services for its clients, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies. The agency's unique combination of strategic business accounting and creative public relations help clients build brand awareness, establish positive reputations and drive increased leads and sales.

For more information visit www.ripleypr.com or call (865) 977-1973.

About Green Badger

Green Badger is a comprehensive solution for equipping project teams of all levels of experience with the tools they need to document LEED as efficiently as possible. Green Badger pairs cloud based technology with project specific training, LEED tips and tricks, and ongoing project team support. The cross-platform, cloud-based solution connects your team so that everyone has access to real time updates, can document from the field, and automate repetitive and time consuming tasks. For more information, please visit http://www.getgreenbadger.com or call (912) 401-2888.

About Ripley PR

Ripley PR, Inc. is an elite, global B2B public relations agency specializing in construction, franchising, technology, home services and manufacturing. Offering a full range of strategic communication services, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies, Ripley PR uses a blend of strategic business accounting and creative public relations branding to tell compelling stories and deliver measurable results. Ripley PR is a partner in IPREX, the $350 million network of communication agencies, with 1,800 staff and 115 offices worldwide. For more information, visit ripleypr.com or call 865-977-1973.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

SOURCE Ripley PR

Related Links

https://ripleypr.com

