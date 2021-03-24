Green Badger's Jobsite Sustainability Portal Benchmarks Construction Carbon

SAVANNAH, Ga., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Badger, the premier cloud-based LEED certification software solution for the construction industry, has announced the release of the Jobsite Sustainability portal - a platform for builders, general contractors and owners to benchmark and track carbon emissions, jobsite wellness, and energy and water consumption throughout the construction process. The new functionality allows construction projects to incorporate sustainability goals across all jobsites, while comparing to internal or industry standards.

"Incorporating sustainability into all projects is important, even when a 3rd party green certification isn't required," said Tommy Linstroth, founder and CEO of Green Badger. "Carbon and energy are traditionally focuses once a building is occupied. Its critical to start looking more holistically at the entire construction process, and work to reduce the emissions associate with construction activities and product transport."

Green Badger's software has helped hundreds of construction teams meet LEED certification goals, and the new jobsite sustainability portal will complement those efforts by:

Benchmarking construction energy and water consumption

Tracking carbon emissions from energy use, product transit, and employee travel/commute

Providing in-field reporting for erosion control, indoor air quality and wellness

"You can't improve what you can't measure", said Linstroth. "Benchmarking current practices is the first step to begin to make substantive changes to reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions. The Jobsite Sustainability portal streamlines and automates that process for builders and general contractors, and stays with our motto – Sustainability Simplified."

About Green Badger

Green Badger is a comprehensive solution for equipping project teams of all levels of experience with the tools they need to automate green construction compliance. Green Badger pairs cloud-based technology with project specific training, LEED tips and tricks, and ongoing project team support. The cross-platform, cloud-based solution connects your team so that everyone has access to real time updates, can document from the field, and automate repetitive and time-consuming tasks. For more information, please visit http://www.getgreenbadger.com or call (912) 401-2888.

