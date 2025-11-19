Van Syckel Insurance Joins World Insurance Associates

ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- World Insurance Associates LLC ("World"), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of Van Syckel Insurance ("Van Syckel") of Bound Brook, NJ on August 1, 2025. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Van Syckel Insurance was started in 1865, and today it is managed by Ryan Van Syckel, the great, great grandson of the founder. Van Syckel provides home and auto insurance, flood insurance, workers' compensation and business insurance.

"Our customers rely on us to provide them with the insurance that best meets their needs," says Ryan Van Syckel, President, Van Syckel Insurance. "The commitment we provide to our customers is one of the reasons we have been in business for 160 years, and we look forward to providing them with even more products and services now that we are part of World."

"I am pleased to welcome Ryan and the Van Syckel team to the World family," says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World. "This acquisition further expands World's presence in our home state of New Jersey, and I look forward to their continued success."

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel and Fortrust Diligence advised World on the transaction. Connell Foley provided legal counsel to Van Syckel on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms, or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates (World) is a nationally ranked financial services organization headquartered in Iselin, N.J., that serves its clients from more than 300 offices across the U.S. and U.K. World's comprehensive network of brokers and specialists empower people to make informed decisions to improve their risk management outcomes, modernize their benefits programs, and help achieve their long-term financial goals. Using data-driven analytics, World's advisors innovate new products and solutions tailored to clients' needs across commercial and personal insurance and bonds, employee and executive benefits, wealth management and retirement plan services, private client services, and payroll & HR solutions. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

