Mossbrook & Hicks Insurance Agency Joins World Insurance Associates

ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- World Insurance Associates LLC ("World"), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of Mossbrook & Hicks Insurance Agency ("Mossbrook & Hicks") of Cape May Court House, NJ on August 1, 2025. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The agency became known as Mossbrook & Hicks in 2007, but their history goes back to 1895. Today they provide insurance to both individuals and businesses.

"We've had a trusted reputation of insurance excellence for over 100 years," says Orton Hicks III, Owner, Mossbrook & Hicks Insurance Agency. "We work with our customers to find affordable, quality coverage that meets their needs. As part of World, we will have more products and services to provide to our customers," adds Capt. Edward Mossbrook, Owner, Mossbrook & Hicks Insurance Agency.

"On behalf of the World Insurance family, I would like to welcome Mossbrook & Hicks," says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World. "This New Jersey based agency is known for the excellent customer service they provide to their customers, and I know they will continue to thrive as part of World."

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel and TAG Consulting advised World on the transaction. Rosenbloom Law Group LLC provided legal counsel to Mossbrook & Hicks on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms, or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates (World) is a nationally ranked financial services organization headquartered in Iselin, N.J., that serves its clients from more than 300 offices across the U.S. and U.K. World's comprehensive network of brokers and specialists empower people to make informed decisions to improve their risk management outcomes, modernize their benefits programs, and help achieve their long-term financial goals. Using data-driven analytics, World's advisors innovate new products and solutions tailored to clients' needs across commercial and personal insurance and bonds, employee and executive benefits, wealth management and retirement plan services, private client services, and payroll & HR solutions. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

