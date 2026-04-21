Green Builder Media Announces 2026 Sustainable Brand Index

The annual Brand Index ranks the most trusted manufacturers in the building industry.

LAKE CITY, Colo., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Builder Media today announced the results of its 2026 Sustainable Brand Index, highlighting the companies that builders, architects, and industry professionals trust most in sustainable building.

The best brands in the housing industry.

Featured in the March/April issue of Green Builder magazine, the index evaluates companies across three key dimensions—survey-based feedback, market visibility, and public sentiment—to generate a comprehensive Brand Index Score. The results provide a clear snapshot of which brands are leading the market, gaining momentum, and shaping the future of high-performance housing.

This year's Sustainable Brand Leaders reflect a dynamic mix of established industry players and rising innovators. While top-ranked companies continue to leverage scale and recognition to reinforce their leadership, emerging brands are gaining ground through strong product performance and growing word-of-mouth credibility.

Standout brands include:

LP Structural Solutions — practicing sustainable forestry and providing durable, high-performance building materials.

— practicing sustainable forestry and providing durable, high-performance building materials. Rheem — advancing clean energy adoption with efficient, next-generation water heating technology.

— advancing clean energy adoption with efficient, next-generation water heating technology. Mohawk Industries — leading in sustainable flooring with low-carbon, circular product innovations across multiple categories.

— leading in sustainable flooring with low-carbon, circular product innovations across multiple categories. Trane — dominating the HVAC category with high-performance heat pump systems aligned with electrification and efficiency trends.

"The Brand Index isn't just about who's most visible—it's about who's earning trust," says Matt Power, Editor-in-Chief of Green Builder magazine. "This year's leaders are delivering real performance, real innovation, and real value in a market that's demanding all three."

As the building industry continues to navigate affordability pressures, climate risk, and shifting consumer expectations, brand trust is emerging as a critical differentiator. The 2026 Sustainable Brand Index underscores how performance, transparency, and innovation are redefining leadership across the sector.

The full rankings and analysis can be accessed by clicking here or you can download the full issue of Green Builder, which also includes the Sustainable Products of the Year.

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America's leading media company focused on green building and responsible growth, delivering insights that drive innovation in sustainable living.

SOURCE Green Builder Media, LLC