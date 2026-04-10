Green Builder Media Announces 2026 Sustainable Products of the Year and Brand Index Winners

Green Builder Media's annual awards spotlight innovations driving efficiency, resilience, and healthier homes.

LAKE CITY, Colo., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Builder Media is proud to announce the winners of its 2026 Sustainable Products of the Year and Sustainable Brand Index, featured in the March/April 2026 issue of Green Builder magazine. This annual awards program recognizes the most innovative, high-performance products advancing sustainability across the residential construction industry and the best manufacturers producing them.

Download a free copy of Green Builder Media's 2026 Sustainable Products of the Year and Brand Index issue.

The products lineup includes innovations such as energy-efficient appliances with intelligent resource management, advanced heat pump technologies designed for electrification, low-impact building materials that reduce embodied carbon, and next-generation energy storage systems enabling greater resilience and grid independence.

Products were evaluated based on performance, resource efficiency, durability, and their ability to support healthier, more resilient living.

"When it comes to this year's Sustainable Products of the Year, it's all about creativity and impact," says Matt Power, Editor-in-Chief of Green Builder magazine. "We're seeing a new generation of products that don't just check a sustainability box—they actively improve how homes perform, how people live, and how the industry moves forward."

The Sustainable Brand Index ranks the manufacturers who are producing the most green and trusted products for the housing industry. Rankings are based on three factors: survey data, market visibility (mentions), and public sentiment, combined into a single Brand Index Score.

"We applaud all the standout companies that are on this year's list. Building homes that are efficient, durable, and comfortable is an imperative as we address the lack of housing options in this country," says Green Builder Media CEO Sara Gutterman. "These products and the companies behind them will lead the way."

Download the issue.

Contact Cati O'Keefe at [email protected] to coordinate interviews. Articles from the March/April issue can be reprinted with this credit: Content courtesy Green Builder Media and must include this link.

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America's leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living. Through its award-winning magazine, digital platforms, and proprietary COGNITION Smart Data insights, the company provides actionable intelligence that drives innovation, supports industry transformation, and empowers professionals to build a better future.

Download a free copy of Green Builder Media's 2026 Sustainable Products of the Year and Brand Index issue.

SOURCE Green Builder Media, LLC