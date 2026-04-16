Green Builder Media Announces Spring Events on Housing Affordability, Innovation, and Building Performance

LAKE CITY, Colo., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Builder Media is proud to announce four upcoming spring events designed to help building professionals navigate housing affordability challenges, market shifts, and performance demands. Featuring nationally recognized housing expert Sam Rashkin and other industry leaders, the lineup includes three in-person events and one virtual webinar focused on affordability, innovation, and the future of housing.

April 22, 9 AM–5 PM CT — In Person, Housing 2.0 Seminar: Six Strategies for Better Homes at Lower Costs Greater Houston Home Builders Association, Houston. Sam Rashkin leads a full-day workshop on transformational innovation and strategies builders can use to deliver better homes at lower cost while improving efficiency and buyer experience. Click here to register.

May 6, 2-3 PM ET — Virtual, 30 Years of ENERGY STAR for Homes: Inside the Origin Story Join Sam Rashkin, Dr. Howard Bashford, and Daran Wastchak for an exclusive conversation exploring the origins of ENERGY STAR for Homes and the lessons that continue to shape building performance today. Click here to register.

May 8, 9 AM–4:30 PM MT — In Person, Seven Habits of Highly Effective Builders University of Denver, Denver, Colo. Hosted with the University of Denver and HBA of Metro Denver, this one-day workshop will help builders navigate affordability pressures and market uncertainty through higher-performance, healthier, and more sustainable homebuilding strategies. Click here to register.

May 11, 10 AM–11:30 AM PT — In Person, Reclaiming Affordability: Dynamic Discussion and Networking Las Vegas, Nev. Join Green Builder Media, NV Energy, SWEEP, and SNHBA for a candid conversation on what affordability really means today, why many "affordable" homes fail to perform, and how climate risk is reshaping housing value. Click here to register.

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America's leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living. Through our magazine, website, podcast, demonstration homes, and data services we provide actionable information to consumers and builders about how to build and remodel sustainable homes.

SOURCE Green Builder Media, LLC