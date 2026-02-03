Green Builder Media Invites Industry to Shape 2026 Sustainable Brand Index Survey

Industry participants who complete the survey will be entered for a chance to win a $250 gift card.

LAKE CITY, Colo., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Builder Media solicits input for its popular 2026 Sustainable Brand Index survey . Now in its 12th year, the Sustainable Brand Index has become one of the building industry's most trusted benchmarks for brand recognition, sustainability leadership, and real-world performance.

The annual Index captures insights directly from industry professionals—including builders, architects, designers, specifiers, and manufacturers—on which brands are delivering measurable value in an increasingly complex housing market shaped by affordability pressures, climate risk, electrification, indoor air quality, and material innovation.

Results from the 2025 Index showed that sustainability continues to influence purchasing decisions, with brands that demonstrated performance, durability, and trust rising to the top across categories such as decking, siding, ventilation, hot water systems, and appliances.

"For the Sustainable Brand Index, we're not asking who markets sustainability the loudest—we're asking which brands are actually showing up on jobsites and in real projects," says Matt Power, Editor-in-Chief of Green Builder Media. "This survey reflects the collective judgment of industry professionals who work with these products every day. The results offer a grounded, market-driven view of what leadership really looks like in high-performance building."

The 2026 survey is brief and designed to be completed in just a few minutes. As a thank-you for participating, respondents will be entered into a drawing to win a $250 gift card.

You will benefit from your participation: Survey results will inform editorial coverage across Green Builder Media's digital, print, and social platforms, offering valuable insight into evolving brand perception and performance expectations throughout the residential construction industry.

Industry professionals are encouraged to participate by completing the survey by February 6 at:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/D8RJFSR

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is a leading media company focused on sustainability, innovation, and performance in residential construction. Through its publications, research, events, and digital platforms, Green Builder Media connects industry leaders with actionable insights on high-performance homes, resilient design, energy efficiency, and market transformation.

SOURCE Green Builder Media, LLC