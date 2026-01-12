Green Builder Media Launches Ebook Library Addressing Building Industry's Most Pressing Challenges

News provided byGreen Builder Media, LLC
Jan 12, 2026, 09:16 ET
LAKE CITY, Colo., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Builder Media today announced the release of a curated library of in-depth ebooks and special reports designed to help building professionals navigate the rapidly evolving demands of home performance, electrification, resilience, water conservation, and more.
Together, these resources form a practical, data-driven knowledge base addressing the most consequential issues facing the residential construction sector today—from climate resilience and electrification to plumbing efficiency, HVAC innovation, and multifamily housing performance, among many others.
"The building industry is being asked to solve more complex problems than ever before—often all at once," says Sara Gutterman, CEO of Green Builder Media. "This ebook library brings clarity to that complexity by translating data, building science, and real-world experience into actionable guidance professionals can actually use."
The Green Builder Media ebook library includes scores of books, but here are the most recent ones:
- Why Right-Sizing Water Calculations Matters. This streamlined guide to pipe sizing and plumbing design shows the importance of accurate plumbing estimates and how to do it right.
- The 2025 Multifamily Report, delivering targeted insights for one of the fastest-growing and most highly regulated segments of housing.
- High-Performance Heat Pumps: A Primer, demystifying electrification, system selection, and climate-specific considerations.
- Building Resilient Homes for a Turbulent World, a data-rich exploration of materials, systems, and strategies that help homes withstand extreme weather and rising insurance pressures.
- Build Smarter. Build Stronger. Build for What's Next, a forward-looking guide framing efficiency, resilience, and adaptability as core drivers of long-term housing value.
The ebook library serves builders, architects, developers, utilities, manufacturers, and policymakers seeking credible, research-backed insight amid accelerating electrification, evolving energy codes, and rising consumer expectations.
Explore the full ebook library here.
For subject matter expert interviews for any of our ebooks, contact Cati O'Keefe [email protected] 513-532-0185.
About Green Builder Media
Green Builder Media is North America's leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living. The company reaches more than 200,000 building professionals and millions of consumers through award-winning content, demonstration projects, and proprietary data from COGNITION Smart Data. Learn more at www.greenbuildermedia.com.
SOURCE Green Builder Media, LLC
Share this article