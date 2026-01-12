Green Builder Media Launches Ebook Library Addressing Building Industry's Most Pressing Challenges

LAKE CITY, Colo., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Builder Media today announced the release of a curated library of in-depth ebooks and special reports designed to help building professionals navigate the rapidly evolving demands of home performance, electrification, resilience, water conservation, and more.

Green Builder Media offers a wealth of information in its ebook library—from water and energy conservation to building science, resilience, electrification, and much more.

Together, these resources form a practical, data-driven knowledge base addressing the most consequential issues facing the residential construction sector today—from climate resilience and electrification to plumbing efficiency, HVAC innovation, and multifamily housing performance, among many others.

"The building industry is being asked to solve more complex problems than ever before—often all at once," says Sara Gutterman, CEO of Green Builder Media. "This ebook library brings clarity to that complexity by translating data, building science, and real-world experience into actionable guidance professionals can actually use."

The Green Builder Media ebook library includes scores of books, but here are the most recent ones:

The ebook library serves builders, architects, developers, utilities, manufacturers, and policymakers seeking credible, research-backed insight amid accelerating electrification, evolving energy codes, and rising consumer expectations.

Explore the full ebook library here .

For subject matter expert interviews for any of our ebooks, contact Cati O'Keefe [email protected] 513-532-0185.

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America's leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living. The company reaches more than 200,000 building professionals and millions of consumers through award-winning content, demonstration projects, and proprietary data from COGNITION Smart Data. Learn more at www.greenbuildermedia.com .

SOURCE Green Builder Media, LLC