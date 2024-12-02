'Green City' Video Exhibition Sees Wide Participation from Chinese, American Students

CHONGQING, China, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from iChongqing - Since the launch of the "Green City • Discover My City" Original Short Video Exhibition, the initiative has inspired creativity from middle and primary school students in China and the United States.

The screenshot of the exhibition page.

Nearly 100 video submissions have been received from over 20 schools across various regions, including Chongqing, Seattle, and Kenmore in Washington State. Schools such as Chongqing People's Primary School, Chongqing Nankai Middle School, Chongqing No.8 Hongfan Junior Middle School, Chongqing Nanping Sihai Primary School, Chongqing Yucai Middle School, KL International School of Chongqing Bashu, Mercer International Middle School in Seattle, and Seattle Country Day School have all contributed videos. Students from these schools enthusiastically picked up their phones, cameras, and drones to explore and showcase their visions of a "green city."

One standout video submission comes from Wang Yiyue, who explored "Low-Carbon Urban Transport" in Chongqing. In her video, she highlighted the city's innovative solutions to overcome its challenging terrain, focusing on Chongqing's monorail Liziba station. This striking design, where the monorail passes through a building, has become a world-renowned marvel. The rail system, powered by electricity, not only resolves transportation difficulties caused by the city's topography but also significantly reduces carbon emissions, offering a convenient, efficient, and green mode of transport.

Wang also featured other eco-friendly transport options in the city, such as the Yangtze River Cableway and the Kaixuan Road Elevator, which are also powered by electricity. These iconic landmarks are popular among tourists but also play an essential role in locals' daily commute. Additionally, Chongqing's Mountain City Walkways serve as another example of the city's green travel options, offering pedestrians an opportunity to enjoy nature while reducing reliance on motor vehicles.

Leon Wang and Mina Xiong, sixth-grade students from Seattle, also contributed a compelling video titled "Link, a new light-rail system in Seattle," which introduces Seattle's Link light-rail system as a key part of the city's efforts to balance urban life with nature. The students emphasize how the light-rail system helps reduce carbon emissions and provides an eco-friendly alternative to car travel. Through scenes of Washington's forests, Seattle's urban landmarks, and local parks accessible via Link stations, they stress the importance of public transit in fostering a connection to nature while lowering the carbon footprint. The students also underscore reducing car dependency for a sustainable future, drawing parallels to global cities facing similar challenges.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between China and the United States. To further promote cultural exchanges between the two countries' youth, elementary and middle school students from China and the US can upload their video works on the website. Global viewers can like their favorite videos online.

The event features four topics: low-carbon urban transport, green urban renewal, urban ecosystems, and a self-selected topic.

In December 2024, an award ceremony will be held, during which certificates and prizes will be presented to the winners.

The "Green City: Discover My City" Original Short Video Exhibition is jointly hosted by the Chongqing People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the Center for Environmental Education and Communications of Chongqing Municipal Ecology and Environment Bureau, and the Chongqing Education Association for International Exchange and organized by Western China International Communication Organization.

Click for more about the exhibition: https://app.ichongqing.info/mixmedia/a/202411/23/WS67413d14e4b0db6b33485560.html

SOURCE iChongqing