Green Clean Express Donates over $4,500 to The Honor Foundation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. , Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Who:              Green Clean Express Auto Wash

The Virginia Beach Green Clean Express Auto Wash team and representatives from The Honor Foundation at the check presentation.
What:             Green Clean Auto Wash presented The Honor Foundation with a check for $4,559.70

Where:         Green Clean Express Auto Wash 3112 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23452

When:          Friday, August 28th at 11 am.

Why:            Green Clean Express Auto Wash, part of Express Wash Concepts, presented a check to The Honor Foundation for $4,559.70 this past week. 

Funds were raised during the Free Wash Week that celebrated the grand opening of the newest location in Virginia Beach.  The location offered 10 days of free washes to customers with a monetary donation to The Honor Foundation.  The efforts raised $3,559.70 to support our special operations service members with transition into civilian life.  An additional $1,000 was donated by Grean Clean Express's partner, ChemQuest.       

The Honor Foundation is a career transition program for U.S. Special Operations Forces that effectively translates their elite military service to the private sector and helps create the next generation of corporate and community leaders.  It achieves this through a three-month program which provides tailored executive education, one-on-one coaching, and access to a nationwide professional network.  This program was built by the desire to serve others with honor for life, so that their next mission is always clean and continues to impact the world. 

About Green Clean Express Auto Wash:
Green Clean Express Auto Wash, part of the Express Wash Concepts family of brands, is a leading provider of top-quality car wash services.  Green Clean Express has multiple locations in the Hampton Roads area, as well as locations in Richmond and Charlottesville.  Green Clean Express Auto Wash combines advanced technology, eco-friendly practices, and exceptional customer service to deliver an outstanding car wash experience. 

