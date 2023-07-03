Green Data Center Market size is to grow by USD 146.95 billion from 2022 to 2027|Increasing electricity consumption and cost is one of the key drivers - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The green data center market size is expected to grow by USD 146.95 billion from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 24.63% as per the latest Technavio market research report. Europe is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. Europe is estimated to account for 42% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The leading data center markets in Europe are the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, and Paris. The number of data center construction in the Netherlands has grown at a significant pace in the past two years due to the lower electricity price and the availability of renewable sources. Generally, all the data center projects that are being constructed in the Nordic countries, namely Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, and Iceland, are being powered by 100% renewable energy because of the higher renewable productions. These countries also deliver very low electricity pricing compared with other countries and use the free-cooling technique throughout the year. In this region, the awareness toward reducing electricity pricing is increasing in countries, namely the UK and Germany. Colocation providers, such as Equinix, Interxion, and Switch (SUPERNAP), are involved in the construction of Tier 3 and Tier 4 facilities. In Europe, enterprises are also partnering with public cloud solution providers to develop cloud solutions. OVHcloud, a leader in cloud computing in Europe, announced that it had entered into a strategic partnership with Bechtle in 2021. This long-term collaboration between OVHcloud and Bechtle has extended access to the latest cloud solutions with full data sovereignty. Therefore, such factors are expected to drive the growth of the regional green data center market during the forecast period. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download a sample report in MINUTES

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Green Data Center Market

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Green Data Center Market: Increase in electricity consumption and cost to drive growth

The increasing electricity consumption and cost are notably driving green data center market growth. The energy consumption of data centers, given the fact that various equipment requires a substantial amount of electricity for their operation, which could be significantly increased by growing demand from large applications such as Autonomous Vehicles, Streamable Applications, and 5GEnabled Use Cases, is much higher than normal. However, the energy efficiency gains brought in by advancing technology, individual data center operators are still hard-pressed to devise strategies that can maximize the energy efficiencies of their operations and enhance sustainability. Cumulative power consumption by data centers has driven the local and central governments to expand commercial and industrial electricity prices in a few locations. Therefore, higher electricity prices in the major data center cities worldwide have created awareness of its reduction, thereby operating a greener environment. Thus, the expansion in electricity consumption and cost is expected to drive the growth of the global green data center market during the forecast period.

Green Data Center Market: Increased Use Of DCIM And Automation

The growing adoption of efficient infrastructure is an emerging trend driving the green data center market growth. Over the past decade, data center vendors have experienced several innovations regarding the adoption of efficient infrastructure. In terms of IT infrastructure, the adoption of density-optimized server and storage infrastructure is attaining increased traction. Furthermore, to decrease the consumption of energy, techniques such as free cooling and liquid immersion cooling are being implemented by data center operators to lower the power consumption of the facility. However, vendors operating in the market are also enhancing the energy efficiency of UPS systems. Therefore, the need for energy-efficient infrastructure is expected to fuel the growth of the global green data center market during the forecast period.

Some of the key Green Data Center Market Players:

The green data center market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

ABB Ltd., Carrier Global Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Fujitsu Ltd., Green Revolution Cooling Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Modine Manufacturing Co., Panduit Corp., Rittal GmbH and Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sunbird Inc., Vertiv Holdings Co., and STULZ GmbH.

Green Data Center Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the green data center market by component (IT infrastructure, Power solutions, General construction, Cooling solutions, and Monitoring and management), end-user (BFSI, Energy, IT and telecom, and Healthcare and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the IT infrastructure will be significant during the forecast period. In recent times, IT infrastructure, virtualization has been a key enabler for the increasing use of IT infrastructure in the data center. Vendors in the IT infrastructure domain, namely Dell, HPE, Cisco, Huawei, Lenovo, and IBM, are involved in delivering energy-efficient infrastructures that are termed density-optimized infrastructures in the market. Vendors will continue to innovate in offering infrastructure of higher capacity with reduced power consumption aiding the operation of green data center environments during the forecast period. In addition, the IT infrastructure showed a gradual increase in the market share of USD 21.62 billion in 2017 and continue to grow by 2021. With the increasing focus on data center operators adopting IT infrastructures that can perform complex computing tasks at a lower price and lower the OPEX of the data center, the IT infrastructure segment and global green data center market will witness growth during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

The Europe data center market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.05% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 171.29 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (medium and small enterprises and large enterprises) and components (IT infrastructure, power management, cooling solutions, general construction, and others). One of the key factors driving the market growth is the rising data center construction.

The Western Europe data center colocation market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.64% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 7,000.49 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by Type (retail colocation and wholesale colocation), End-user (small, medium-sized enterprises, and large enterprises), and Geography (UK, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and the Rest of Western Europe). The rising demand for data center colocation facilities is notably driving market growth

Green Data Center Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.63% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 146.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 18.85 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Carrier Global Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Fujitsu Ltd., Green Revolution Cooling Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Modine Manufacturing Co., Panduit Corp., Rittal GmbH and Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sunbird Inc., Vertiv Holdings Co., and STULZ GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

