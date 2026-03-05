GREEN DOT STOCK ALERT: Kaskela Law Investigates Fairness of Shareholder Buyout and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm - GDOT

PHILADELPHIA, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC is investigating the recently announced buyout of Green Dot Corp. (NYSE: GDOT) shareholders to determine whether the buyout offer is fair to the company's investors or if it undervalues the company's shares.

Click here for additional information: https://kaskelalaw.com/case/green-dot-corp-buyout/

On November 24, 2025, Green Dot announced that it had entered into agreements to be acquired by Smith Ventures and CommerceOne Financial Corporation. According to the announcement, if the transaction is completed, each share of Green Dot common stock will be exchanged for $8.11 in cash and 0.2215 shares of a new publicly traded bank holding company.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Green Dot investors will be receiving sufficient financial consideration for their GDOT shares. So far the investigation has discovered that the transaction appears to have significant conflicts of interest, thus making the sales process potentially unfair to the company's shareholders.

If you are a Green Dot investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please click here to fill out our online form, or contact lead investigative attorney Adrienne Bell, Esq. at (484) 229 – 0750 or by email at [email protected]. You can also click on the following link or paste it into your browser to learn more about the investigation and your legal rights and options:

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/green-dot-corp-buyout/

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation in contingent litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC, including the firm's recent notable recoveries for investors, please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

([email protected])

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

([email protected])

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229 - 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com

This communication may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC