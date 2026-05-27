Is $16.50 Per Share a Fair Buyout Price for Select Medical Holdings (SEM) Shareholders? Kaskela Law Encourages SEM Shareholders to Contact the Firm to Discuss Their Rights and Options to Seek Additional Compensation

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law is investigating the recently announced proposed buyout of Select Medical Holdings Corp. (NYSE: SEM) ("Select Medical") shareholders to determine whether the transaction as structured is fair and provides sufficient value to investors for their shares.

Click here for additional information: https://kaskelalaw.com/case/select-medical/

On March 2, 2026, Select Medical announced that it had agreed to be acquired by an investment consortium at a price of $16.50 per share in cash. Upon completion of the transaction, Select Medical's shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position and the company's shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Select Medical investors are receiving appropriate monetary consideration for their shares, and whether the company's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties or violated the securities laws in agreeing to the $16.50 per share buyout price. Notably, at the time the transaction was announced, at least one stock analyst was maintaining a price target for Select Medical shares of $19.00 per share .

Select Medical shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 - 0750 for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options to seek additional compensation for their shares. Alternatively, investors may submit their information to the firm by clicking on the following link (or if necessary, by copying and pasting the link into your browser):

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/select-medical/

ABOUT KASKELA LAW:

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis (i.e., the firm's clients are never responsible for any out-of-pocket costs for legal representation). Since 2020, the firm has helped to recover over $500 million for investors. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC, including the firm's recent notable recoveries for investors, please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

([email protected])

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

([email protected])

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229 - 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com

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SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC