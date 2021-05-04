Green Hills Software and MathWorks Create Integrated Code Development Toolbox for Wide Range of Embedded Processors

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Hills Software, the worldwide leader in embedded software development tools, safety and security, announced today the immediate availability of the MULTI® Toolbox for Embedded Coder, enabling engineers to easily and efficiently develop and deploy their Simulink® and MATLAB® models on a wide range of embedded processors. The integration bridges advanced software development products from industry leaders in their respective domains – MathWorks®, the leading developer of mathematical computing software, and Green Hills Software, the leader in safe and secure embedded software solutions. Engineers and scientists who develop algorithms in MATLAB and Simulink now have a simple and safety-qualified way to develop, debug, optimize and deploy their programs on thousands of embedded processors supported today by Green Hills.

The MULTI Toolbox for Embedded Coder connects Simulink and MATLAB on the desktop with the MULTI integrated development environment (IDE) that comprehends and controls embedded target processors. On the desktop, users develop Simulink and MATLAB models and generate C/C++ source code. MULTI then compiles, connects and runs the optimized binaries on either the target processor, or on the MULTI IDE's built-in embedded core simulator. MULTI feeds back results to Simulink via Processor-In-the-Loop (PIL), enabling the user to visualize the results or to confirm programmatically that results from Simulink algorithms on the workstation match the actual results run on the embedded processor.

"Connecting Simulink to embedded simulators and debuggers is the next milestone in our customers' desire to move testing and verification from the field to the lab to the desktop," said Tom Erkkinen, Product Manager, Embedded Code Generation at MathWorks. "Green Hills shares this vision and has worked closely with MathWorks to develop its MULTI Toolbox for Embedded Coder. As remote work and online collaboration continues to grow, the need for virtual testing and development environments will accelerate."

"Many of our customers use MathWorks products to create algorithms destined for embedded systems," said Rob Redfield, Director, Business Development at Green Hills Software. "Now, they not only have an easy-to-use way to run and verify these algorithms on embedded processors but they can also debug, analyze and optimize their code with safety-qualified MULTI and its optimizing C/C++ compilers.

Once the program completes, users can run, debug and analyze the program at any point in its execution using MULTI and the TimeMachine® debugger. They can:

Run the program backward and forward, set breakpoints, debug and view variables

Debug INTEGRITY ® , µ-velOSity™, and AUTOSAR real-time operating systems, or Linux and other operating systems

Perform Run-time Error Detection & Memory Leak Detection

Optimize the program with Performance Profiling

Analyze code coverage with DoubleCheck™ source code analyzer

When functional safety is important, MULTI and its C/C++ toolchain are certified at the highest safety levels and standards, including Automotive (ISO 26262 ASIL D), Industrial (IEC 61508 SIL 3) and Railway (EN 50128 SIL 4).

The MULTI Toolbox for Embedded Coder supports thousands of 32- and 64-bit embedded processors from leading processor manufacturers, including NXP, Renesas, Qualcomm, TI and Microchip, built on the popular embedded core architectures:

Arm ® Cortex ® -A (both Armv8-A and Armv7-A)

Cortex -A (both Armv8-A and Armv7-A) Arm Cortex-R (Armv7-R). Armv8-R support is in progress and will support Cortex-R52/82

Arm Cortex-M (Armv7-M)

RISC-V

Renesas RH850

Power Architecture

Availability

The MULTI Toolbox for Embedded Coder is available today. Existing customers already using MULTI v6/v7 and MathWorks Simulink, MATLAB and Embedded Coder R2021a can download the Toolbox at no extra cost from the MathWorks site https://www.mathworks.com/matlabcentral/fileexchange/, or contact Green Hills Software.

About Green Hills Software

Founded in 1982, Green Hills Software is the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security. In 2008, the Green Hills INTEGRITY®-178 RTOS was the first and only operating system to be certified by NIAP (National Information Assurance Partnership comprised of NSA & NIST) to EAL 6+, High Robustness, the highest level of security ever achieved for any software product. Our open architecture integrated development solutions address deeply embedded, absolute security and high-reliability applications for the military/avionics, medical, industrial, automotive, networking, consumer and other markets that demand industry-certified solutions. Green Hills Software is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, with European headquarters in the United Kingdom. Visit Green Hills Software at https://www.ghs.com.

Green Hills, the Green Hills logo, MULTI, µ-velOSity, DoubleCheck, TimeMachine and INTEGRITY are trademarks or registered trademarks of Green Hills Software in the U.S. and/or internationally. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

