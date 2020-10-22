Green Hills Software Delivers Scalable Safe and Secure Support for AUTOSAR Adaptive

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Hills Software, the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security, today announced its expanded offering for automotive electronics manufacturers building safety- and security-critical systems that rely on the latest AUTOSAR Adaptive organization standards. The addition of configurable support for the leading AUTOSAR Adaptive vendors' solutions on a wide range of automotive processors enables global OEMs and Tier 1s to develop and deploy the most scalable, safe and secure AUTOSAR-based platforms possible for use in gateways, ADAS, autonomous vehicles, safety/security islands, domain controllers and high-performance zonal compute clusters.

Green Hills has participated in the AUTOSAR organization since 2005. As a Premium Partner, Green Hills is active in working groups defining standards for operating system interaction, security and debugging. With this, Green Hills brings an unprecedented level of understanding and experience around safe and secure integration of AUTOSAR services into a wide range of automotive ECU designs.

Today's heterogeneous computing platforms with mixed-core processors and multiple operating systems coupled with rising expectations for software-defined vehicle architectures bring great schedule pressure and complexity to engineers creating software responsible for critical vehicle functions using AUTOSAR's open industry standards for advanced system functions and interfaces.

To address these looming challenges, Green Hills builds on its decades of AUTOSAR experience to support a wide range of possible platform configurations supporting a broad variety of end customers' design goals, safety requirements and key performance indicators (KPI). Examples of scalable AUTOSAR run-time frameworks based on Green Hills Software's proven run time environments are:

AUTOSAR Adaptive running natively on the INTEGRITY® real-time operating system's (RTOS) foundational separation architecture that isolates and protects AUTOSAR Adaptive applications and services from other platform applications and services. Here, the AUTOSAR Runtime Environment for Adaptive Applications simply runs natively on INTEGRITY as provided by AUTOSAR Adaptive stack suppliers. AUTOSAR Adaptive applications and services running on Linux guest operating systems, safely and securely hosted on the INTEGRITY microkernel virtual machine monitor (INTEGRITY Multivisor®). AUTOSAR Classic applications running natively on the INTEGRITY separation kernel, enabling the seamless incorporation of legacy AUTOSAR Classic assets into platforms that also run AUTOSAR Adaptive.

Green Hills Software's expanded support for AUTOSAR draws on proven solutions and knowhow and is based on:

ISO 26262 ASIL D-certified INTEGRITY RTOS,

POSIX conformance support,

Real-time microkernel-based virtualization services, and

the rich MULTI® integrated development environment (IDE) tool suite with the latest C++ support.

Green Hills Software's offerings are optimized for heterogeneous computing platforms and enable seamless integration of legacy AUTOSAR Classic services with AUTOSAR Adaptive services in a vendor-independent and ASIL safety level-independent manner.

To address the complexities in debugging and optimizing these advanced system architectures, Green Hills has integrated its latest advanced development and system visualization tools with these platforms. The MULTI IDE gives global teams of AUTOSAR developers powerful visibility and control to pinpoint bugs and fix performance bottlenecks on complex automotive SoCs running multiple operating systems, AUTOSAR services, and applications on multiple heterogenous cores. Key enabling features include AUTOSAR OS-aware debugging, synchronized system-level event visualization and high-performance C and C++11/14/17 compilers and run-time libraries, qualified for ASIL D.

In addition, Green Hills, through its SuperTrace™ JTAG probe and TimeMachine® back-in time debugger, enables customers to easily capture and reproduce every bug by recording the state of a system and all its critical information right up to a crash without having to restart the applications. These tools substantially increase developer productivity and code quality while helping customers achieve their system performance and delivery goals.

"Vector is pleased to be expanding its strategic collaboration with Green Hills to include our Adaptive MICROSAR AUTOSAR platform integrated and optimized to run on the automotive-grade INTEGRITY real-time separation kernel," stated Dr. Thomas Beck, Managing Director of Vector. "With this collaboration, Vector and Green Hills look forward to enabling our joint end customers with program-ready AUTOSAR solutions for their future automotive software platform needs."

"Expanding on our decades of cooperation with Green Hills for AUTOSAR, Elektrobit is enabling Green Hills to utilize production-ready AUTOSAR Classic and Adaptive solutions with the INTEGRITY RTOS," stated Christoph Herzog, Global Head of Portfolio and Product Management at Elektrobit GmbH.

"For the last 15+ years, our technology partnerships with the world's leading AUTOSAR suppliers have been an important aspect to our successful engagements with global OEMs and their Tier 1 suppliers to deploy powertrain, body/chassis, ADAS, integrated cockpit, gateways, telematics, digital cluster, and IVI/cluster consolidation projects," said Dan Mender, Vice President, Business Development at Green Hills Software. "In expanding our strategic efforts for AUTOSAR Adaptive with leading global AUTOSAR providers, our joint customers will gain access to the best-in-class AUTOSAR capabilities for next-generation ECU platforms supporting both AUTOSAR Classic and Adaptive standards."

Availability

Green Hills support for AUTOSAR Classic and Adaptive is available for qualified customers. For more information please contact [email protected] or visit our website at https://www.ghs.com/products/auto_autosar.html.

About Green Hills Software

Founded in 1982, Green Hills Software is the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security. In 2008, the Green Hills INTEGRITY-178 RTOS was the first and only operating system to be certified by NIAP (National Information Assurance Partnership comprised of NSA & NIST) to EAL 6+, High Robustness, the highest level of security ever achieved for any software product. Our open architecture integrated development solutions address deeply embedded, absolute security and high-reliability applications for the military/avionics, medical, industrial, automotive, networking, consumer and other markets that demand industry-certified solutions. Green Hills Software is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, with European headquarters in the United Kingdom. Visit Green Hills Software at https://www.ghs.com.

Green Hills, the Green Hills logo, INTEGRITY, Multivisor, TimeMachine, SuperTrace and MULTI are trademarks or registered trademarks of Green Hills Software in the U.S. and/or internationally. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

