Green Hills Software Opens New Subsidiary in Japan

Doing business together in Japan since 1992, Green Hills Software and its distributor Advanced Data Controls Corporation have helped Japanese customers successfully build and deploy embedded systems in automotive and other markets. The new local subsidiary will target additional markets while providing a foundation to expand new business and support in Japan, working closely with Advanced Data Controls Corporation. Both will continue the established tradition of Advanced Data Controls Corporation providing customers the highest support, tailored services and technical training.

Green Hills Software G.K. can be reached by email at japan@ghs.com, or by telephone at +81- 3-6741-7168.

Founded in 1982, Green Hills Software is the largest independent software vendor for the Internet of Things (IoT). In 2008, the Green Hills INTEGRITY®-178 RTOS was the first and only operating system to be certified by NIAP (National Information Assurance Partnership comprised of NSA & NIST) to EAL 6+, High Robustness, the highest level of security ever achieved for any software product. Our open architecture integrated development solutions address deeply embedded, absolute security and high-reliability applications for the military/avionics, medical, industrial, automotive, networking, consumer and other markets that demand industry-certified solutions. Green Hills Software is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, with European headquarters in the United Kingdom. Visit Green Hills Software at www.ghs.com.

