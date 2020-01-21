Green Hills Software Operating System Selected by Collins Aerospace for U.S. Navy Tactical Combat Training System Increment II Solution

"Green Hills Software is proud to be selected by Collins Aerospace for the TCTS Inc. II program," said Dan O'Dowd, founder and chief executive officer of Green Hills Software. "As a part of a comprehensive defense against adversaries who increasingly attack U.S. and Allied deployed electronic systems, the INTEGRITY-178 tuMP RTOS is the clear solution as more programs of record utilize an MLS operating system capable of complying with Common Criteria EAL 6+ assurance requirements and the SKPP."

Collins Aerospace's TCTS Inc. II solution enables the rapid adaptation of new missions and threats into training as well as joint and coalition interoperability with fourth- and fifth-generation aircraft platforms. The ability for the Navy and Marine Corps to rapidly advance future technology insertions is due to Collins Aerospace's open architecture design and use of industry standards including alignment with the FACE™ Technical Standard.

The INTEGRITY-178 tuMP high-assurance RTOS is a critical part of a CDS solution with an unequalled security-critical pedigree. The INTEGRITY-178 RTOS is the only commercial operating system ever certified to the Separation Kernel Protection Profile (SKPP) published by the Information Assurance Directorate of the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA). That certification was done by the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP) to Common Criteria EAL 6+ "High Robustness." The INTEGRITY-178 tuMP RTOS was also the first operating system certified conformant to latest revision of the FACE Technical Standard, edition 3.0, and it is still the only operating system that meets all of the multicore requirements defined in the FACE 3.0 Technical Standard.

