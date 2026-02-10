Green Rain Energy Holdings, Inc. ($GREH) Launches Green Rain EV+ Networks; Announces Share Buyback Finalization and 2026 Dividend Plan

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Rain Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GREH) today announced the launch of its new division, Green Rain EV+ Networks, dedicated to accelerating the buildout of EV charging infrastructure across key U.S. growth markets.

The division will initially focus on New York, New Jersey, California, Arizona, and New Mexico, targeting high-traffic commercial corridors and strategic deployment zones aligned with state-level clean energy initiatives.

Strategic Infrastructure Rollout

Green Rain Energy confirms installation progress at 1600 West Ridge Road, with a new utility pole scheduled for installation following snow clearance, anticipated by the end of February. The Company will continue providing regular updates to shareholders as additional EV locations are secured, engineered, and brought online throughout 2026.

EV Software Channel Growth

Management sees significant scalable opportunity through its EV software channel partnerships, enabling integration of charging infrastructure with smart management systems, usage analytics, and long-term recurring revenue models. The EV+ Networks division is designed to combine infrastructure deployment with intelligent platform integration to maximize operational efficiency and revenue optimization.

Strategic Acquisition Discussions

Green Rain Energy is currently in negotiations with Chronical EV Engineers regarding a potential acquisition. If completed, the transaction would enhance internal engineering capabilities and accelerate deployment timelines across targeted markets.

Capital Structure Initiatives

The Company intends to:

Finalize details of a share buyback program before the end of February 2026, reinforcing management's confidence in the Company's long-term value and growth trajectory.





Issue a stock dividend to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2026, subject to regulatory approval.





Management believes the 2026 dividend initiative is strategically important as it:

Rewards long-term shareholders

Demonstrates operational progress and corporate maturity

Strengthens shareholder alignment during an active expansion phase

Supports a stable and engaged shareholder base as the Company scales its infrastructure footprint

Green Rain Energy remains committed to disciplined growth, transparent communication, and long-term value creation as it expands its EV charging network across the United States.

About Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.

Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTCID: GREH) is a holding company focused on opportunities in renewable energy and related sustainable technologies. The Company seeks to identify, acquire, and develop assets that align with long-term trends in clean energy and environmental responsibility.

Visit: https://greenrainenergy.com/

Investor Relations: https://greenrainenergy.com/investor-relations/

Follow us on X (Twitter): https://x.com/GreenRainEnergy

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61580025893268&mibextid=wwXIfr

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/green.rain.energy/?igsh=MW9jY3g0MmZiaG5pNg%3D%3D&utm_source=qr#

Follow us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GreenRainEnergy

Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements under Sections 27A and 21E of U.S. securities laws, subject to safe harbor provisions. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including technical, permitting, or other challenges. Green Rain Energy assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Green Rain Energy Holdings, Inc.