Green Sentry Holdings Launches Sunburn Cannabis Brand and Dispensaries in Florida

The First Three Sunburn-Branded Locations Open in Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and Jacksonville Beach on November 16th, 2022

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Sentry Holdings, LLC ("Green Sentry" or "the Company"), a Florida-based private cannabis operator, today announced that it has rebranded three of its retail locations across Florida as Sunburn Cannabis ("Sunburn"), where it will exclusively offer Sunburn products.

Sunburn is a premium cannabis brand and retail experience that is authentically grounded in Florida's distinct cannabis culture and brings an unyielding commitment to growing and selling only the highest quality cannabis flower, concentrates, edibles and related products. Starting Wednesday, November 16th, the Company's first three rebranded locations in Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and Jacksonville Beach will offer Sunburn products, including an initial eight new strains of hand-trimmed flower, edible gummies, solventless rosin, broad-spectrum cannabis-derived terpene vapes and pre-rolls. In addition to the initial three stores, the company's Tallahassee location will be opening as Sunburn on Friday, November 25th and the Sarasota location is expected to open on or before December 15, 2022. Green Sentry's eight additional retail locations are expected to open as Sunburn stores before the end of Q2 2023. Dispensary openings remain subject to the receipt of all required governmental approvals from the Florida Office of Medical Marijuana Use.

Sunburn Cannabis was created by the teams that built and sold Bluma Wellness and One Plant Florida. After bringing premium flower and concentrates to Florida in 2018, the team has reunited with Sunburn and plans to harness its collective experience to continue providing Floridians with the most high-quality premium cannabis. In response to the arrival of significant California operators in the Florida market, Sunburn celebrates Florida's distinct cannabis culture and history.

"I'm thrilled to launch Sunburn and re-introduce my family's passion for, and knowledge of the plant to cannabis patients and consumers in Florida," said Brady Cobb, CEO and Founder of Sunburn Cannabis. "Sunburn is a brand for Floridians by Floridians, and we've proven that a Florida-centric company can produce top-tier quality flower and concentrates. Now, we're excited to offer Sunburn's premium products paired with our authentic Sunburn retail experience to consumers across the state at several of Florida's elite retail locations.

"Our team's commitment starts and ends with our farm. During cultivation, we focus on ensuring that each strain we curate brings out the truest expression of each plant. Passion for cannabis and an unrelenting desire to cultivate and dispense the highest quality product runs deep in our team. We embrace all of cannabis' unique history and are committed to honoring and celebrating the plant along with Florida's culture."

To celebrate the launch of Sunburn, grand opening events will be held at Sunburn retail locations across Florida starting November 17th and continuing through November 26th. The Company will also host and facilitate various after parties:

November 17 : Fort Lauderdale (2949 N Federal Hwy) - Store Launch Party from 1-5pm , Elbo Room After Party from 4-7pm

Fort Lauderdale (2949 N Federal Hwy) - Store Launch Party from , Elbo Room After Party from November 18 : West Palm Beach (539 Clematis St) - Store Launch Party from 1-5pm

West Palm Beach (539 Clematis St) - Store Launch Party from November 18 : Jacksonville Beach - Pete's Bar After Party from 7-10pm

Jacksonville Beach - Pete's Bar After Party from November 19 : Jacksonville Beach (308 3rd St) - Store Launch Party from 11-3pm

Jacksonville Beach (308 3rd St) - Store Launch Party from 11-3pm November 25 : Tallahassee - Madison Social and Township Pre-Party from 4:30-7:30pm

: - Madison Social and Township Pre-Party from November 26 : Tallahassee (1126 Thomasville Rd) - Store Launch Party from 11-3pm

During the events, the Company will offer swag giveaways and raffles, and feature food trucks, local artisans and live music. For more information about product availability and store hours, please visit www.sunburncannabis.com.

About Sunburn Cannabis

Sunburn Cannabis is the brand created by Florida-based Sunburn Holdings, LLC, which was created to build the authentic ultra-premium southern cannabis brand that celebrates America's rebellious, rock n roll, free spirit. The Sunburn Cannabis brand is based on the true story of CEO and Founder, Brady Cobb, and his late father, Clyde Walton "Bill" Cobb, who was a cannabis smuggler in the 1970s and 1980s. Sunburn incorporates traditions passed down from its founders, employing a team that is passionate about the plant and cultivating only the highest quality product. For more information, visit www.sunburncannabis.com.

