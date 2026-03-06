GreenArrow Announces Acquisition of The Narwhal Group to Accelerate Innovation in Intelligent Transportation Systems

SALT LAKE CITY, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenArrow Holdings, Inc. ("GreenArrow"), a leader in advanced transportation infrastructure, today announced the successful acquisition of The Narwhal Group ("Narwhal Group"), a specialized provider of innovative transportation products and services. This strategic acquisition is designed to significantly expand GreenArrow's portfolio within the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) and infrastructure networking sectors.

As the demand for smarter, more connected transportation infrastructure grows, the integration of Narwhal Group's technical expertise will allow GreenArrow to offer more robust, end-to-end solutions for public and private infrastructure projects. By combining GreenArrow's scale with Narwhal Group's specialized networking, system integration, and connected vehicle capabilities, together, the company is positioned to redefine how data and connectivity drive modern transportation.

"The acquisition of Narwhal Group marks a pivotal milestone in our growth strategy," said Lloyd Kuehn, CEO at GreenArrow. "Their deep expertise in infrastructure networking and development perfectly complements our mission to deliver next-generation intelligent transportation systems. Together, we will provide our clients with unparalleled connectivity and infrastructure solutions."

Strengthening the Leadership Team

To support future growth, GreenArrow is also pleased to introduce two key additions to its corporate team who will be instrumental in the acquisition and integration of newly acquired entities:

Ryan Morse joins as M&A Manager. With an extensive background in corporate development and strategic partnerships, Ryan will be responsible for identifying and executing high-growth acquisition opportunities aligned with GreenArrow's long-term vision and leading the company's M&A activity.

Taylor Stagg joins as Manager of Integration Management. Taylor brings several years of specialized post-merger integration experience and will play a pivotal role in unifying all acquisitions, including Narwhal Group. Her leadership will help ensure seamless integration that preserves company culture while unlocking meaningful operational synergies.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ryan and Taylor to the team," added Lloyd. "Their roles are critical as we continue to scale. With Ryan identifying the right partners and Taylor ensuring our new teammates are successfully integrated, GreenArrow is better equipped than ever to lead the transportation infrastructure industry."

About Narwhal Group:

The Narwhal Group is a full-service technology firm serving the broader infrastructure sector. Narwhal Group provides innovative products and services for highway operations, planning, research, construction, intelligent transportation systems (ITS), road weather operations, and maintenance areas. For more information, visit www.narwhalgroup.com.

About GreenArrow

GreenArrow is a family of leading infrastructure services companies united by a shared vision to transform the future of transportation infrastructure. By bringing together industry leaders under a shared operating model, we combine expertise, resources, and best practices to enhance service quality and operational efficiency. For more information, please visit www.greenarrow.com .

As a company committed to growth and evolution, GreenArrow is expanding organically and through strategic acquisitions. This growth strategy underlines our dedication to innovation, collaboration, and service excellence in every project we undertake.

