GreenArrow Announces Strategic Expansions and Key Leadership Appointments to Drive Next Phase of Growth

ST. LOUIS, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenArrow, a leader in advanced transportation infrastructure and electrical services, today announced a series of strategic updates that position the company for its next phase of growth and operational excellence. Following a year of unprecedented success and nationwide expansion, GreenArrow has opened two new shared service offices and completed key appointments to its executive leadership team.

To better support its rapidly growing operations across the United States, GreenArrow has officially opened new shared service offices in St. Louis, Missouri, and Overland Park, Kansas. These facilities will centralize several key business functions, providing comprehensive support and resources to GreenArrow's dedicated employees and regional offices nationwide. The establishment of these central hubs underscores the company's commitment to building a scalable, highly efficient operating model as it continues to grow.

"Our remarkable success over the past year has paved the way for these exciting next steps," said Lloyd Kuehn, Chief Executive Officer of GreenArrow. "With new shared service centers in St. Louis and Overland Park, and a world-class leadership team in place, we are strongly positioned to achieve our next phase of growth and deliver even better solutions to the communities and clients we serve."

In conjunction with the geographic expansion of its corporate operations, GreenArrow is proud to announce several strategic promotions and key external hires that complete its executive leadership team:

April Main has been promoted to Vice President of People and Talent . In this role, she will drive the company's human resources strategy, focusing on talent acquisition, employee development, and fostering a unified culture across the GreenArrow family.

has been promoted to . In this role, she will drive the company's human resources strategy, focusing on talent acquisition, employee development, and fostering a unified culture across the GreenArrow family. Ryan Campbell has been promoted to Vice President of Marketing . Ryan will lead the company's brand strategy, digital presence, and communications, ensuring the GreenArrow mission resonates across the industry.

has been promoted to . Ryan will lead the company's brand strategy, digital presence, and communications, ensuring the GreenArrow mission resonates across the industry. Wesley Brown joins GreenArrow as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) . With deep experience scaling finance organizations at high-growth, private equity-backed companies, Wesley will oversee the company's financial operations, capital strategy, and performance management to support sustained, profitable growth.

joins GreenArrow as . With deep experience scaling finance organizations at high-growth, private equity-backed companies, Wesley will oversee the company's financial operations, capital strategy, and performance management to support sustained, profitable growth. Michael Roberts joins as Chief Operating Officer (COO) . Having previously led operations for a private equity-backed national industrial services firm, Michael will drive nationwide safety, operational efficiency, and integration across GreenArrow's regional branches to ensure standard-setting service delivery.

joins as . Having previously led operations for a private equity-backed national industrial services firm, Michael will drive nationwide safety, operational efficiency, and integration across GreenArrow's regional branches to ensure standard-setting service delivery. Rayne Walton, CPA joins as Vice President of Accounting. With a proven track record scaling accounting operations through significant growth at a private equity-backed, multi-location construction platform, Rayne will lead the company's accounting organization and drive financial process standardization across GreenArrow.

"We are incredibly proud to recognize April and Ryan for their outstanding contributions and step-up in leadership," added Kuehn. "GreenArrow has made a deliberate and significant investment in assembling the strongest possible leadership team. The addition of Wesley, Michael, and Rayne brings exactly the caliber of expertise we sought—all three have successfully partnered with private equity firms and have deep experience leading successful growth at large, multi-location industrial services organizations. That perspective will be instrumental in fueling our next phase of growth. Personally, I could not be more excited to lead this group of accomplished, high-performing individuals as we guide GreenArrow into its next chapter."

About GreenArrow

GreenArrow is dedicated to transforming the future of transportation infrastructure. By bringing together industry leaders under a shared operating model, we leverage collective expertise, resources, and best practices to enhance service quality and operational efficiency. GreenArrow specializes in maintaining and installing transportation electrical infrastructure, including traffic signals, streetlights, intelligent transportation systems, and utility systems. For more information, please visit www.greenarrow.com.

Contact

Lloyd Kuehn

Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE GreenArrow