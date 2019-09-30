Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis LLP Expands New Jersey Footprint With Opening of Monmouth County Office

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis LLP is pleased to announce the expansion of the firm's New Jersey footprint with the opening of our office in central Monmouth County. Our new location at 146 Route 34 in Holmdel will now serve as home base for a number of our attorneys and support staff, further enhancing our ability to meet the needs of clients in this region of the state.

Raymond Felton, the firm's co-managing partner, comments: "Having a presence in Monmouth County offers the firm a solid foundation for expanding our reach in central New Jersey's legal market, and will benefit both our existing professional relationships and new client partnerships."

Mr. Felton adds: "The launch of the Holmdel office is a strategic next step in the firm's ongoing expansion plan, which has also included the recent relocation to Essex County of numerous Greenbaum environmental and real estate team members, now based in the firm's Roseland office."

Attorneys from the firm who will now be located in the Holmdel office include the following partners in our Litigation Department:

Christopher D. Adams focuses his practice in criminal defense, internal investigations, attorney ethics matters and disciplinary proceedings, as well as complex commercial litigation. He is Chair of the Criminal Defense & Regulatory Compliance Practice Group and has represented numerous high profile individuals throughout his career.

Darren C. Barreiro focuses his practice in the representation of individuals and businesses in complex commercial litigation, including international litigation and chancery matters. He is Vice Chair of the Litigation Department and is certified by the Supreme Court of New Jersey as a Civil Trial Attorney.

Steven Nudelman focuses his practice in construction law, and has defended and asserted claims on behalf of owners, developers, condominium associations, general contractors and subcontractors, design professionals, vendors and sureties involved in public and private construction projects.

Stephanie G. Reckord focuses her practice in complex commercial litigation in federal and state courts, with experience in the areas of banking, employment, family law, trusts & estates, class action defense, consumer fraud, construction and commercial real estate. She is also a member of the Family Law Department.

About Us: Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis is a multi-practice law firm and principal resource for local, regional, national and global clients with interests in New Jersey and the surrounding areas. We service entrepreneurial companies, mid-sized businesses, large corporate entities and individuals. A key competency of the firm's practice is our sophisticated knowledge of the big picture issues and fine point details of business dealings in New Jersey.

Media Contacts:

Diana Parker dparker@greenbaumlaw.com 732.476.2464

Erin Faltin efaltin@greenbaumlaw.com 732.476.3278

SOURCE Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis LLP

Related Links

http://www.greenbaumlaw.com

