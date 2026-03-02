Greenberg Traurig Accelerates Strategic London Growth with Real Estate and Sports Hires

LONDON, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues the strategic growth of its London office with the addition of Simon Elliott as a shareholder in the Real Estate Practice and Robert Turner as a shareholder in the Entertainment, Media & Sports Practice — strengthening two core sectors that sit at the centre of the firm's global growth strategy.

Greenberg Traurig Executive Chairman Richard A. Rosenbaum said: "At a time when some firms pursue scale through political and culture-diluting mergers, Greenberg Traurig continues its decades-long strategy of adding business-savvy partners and high-quality teams in the areas and industries where we are strongest and where we see sustained growth. We are focused on where wealth and innovation are moving, and on the industries best positioned to rise.

"With Simon and Robert, we are adding strategic hires who fit our culture and have significant market presence in two core areas for us: real estate and entertainment, media, and sports. We increasingly see powerful synergies among real estate, hospitality, sport, entertainment, media, and gaming — spanning both hard assets on the ground and the rapidly evolving world of digital media and entertainment. As these worlds converge, growth is accelerating across the U.S., the U.K., Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia, and we are well-positioned among the market leaders at that intersection."

Simon Elliott — Real Estate

Elliott, who joins the firm from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer, is an established real estate lawyer whose practice spans developments, acquisitions and disposals, pre-lets, financings, and landlord and tenant matters. He advises institutional investors, developers, sovereign wealth funds, banks, and government-owned entities on complex commercial real estate transactions, including major London asset acquisitions, large-scale city centre redevelopments, purpose-built student accommodation platforms, and significant hotel developments.

Elliott's representative matters include advising: British Land and joint venture partners on the extensive redevelopment and pre-letting programme at Broadgate, including work on the development of 1 Broadgate, 2 Finsbury Avenue and 1 Appold Street; Brookfield on the development, City of London headlease re-gear, pre-letting and financing of the 430,000-square-foot office tower 1 Leadenhall; and a sovereign wealth fund on the acquisition, financing, and asset management of 8 Canada Square (HSBC Tower) at Canary Wharf. He is recognised as a Next Generation Partner for Commercial Property in Legal 500 UK 2026.

Robert Turner — Entertainment, Media & Sports

Turner, who joins the firm from Bird & Bird, advises on complex, cross-border commercial transactions and regulatory matters across the sports and entertainment sectors. He has represented major sports rights-holders across many different sports, including on high-profile sponsorship and licensing arrangements, wagering rights, media rights, event staging, catering supply arrangements, and other high-value commercial partnerships. He also has acted on multiple Premier League club shirt sponsorship agreements, multibillion-dollar technical partner arrangements, and event staging for some of the world's largest sporting events.

His practice also includes advising clients on regulatory and consumer compliance issues, including investigations by the Competition and Markets Authority and the Advertising Standards Authority. He is recognised as a Next Generation Partner for Sport in Legal 500 UK 2026.

Greenberg Traurig Executive Vice President Fiona Adams, managing shareholder of the London office, said: "These appointments reflect the continued strategic evolution of our London platform in sectors where we see sustained investment and innovation. Real estate and entertainment, media and sports are increasingly interconnected — from the development of major mixed-use and hospitality assets to the commercialisation of global sports and media rights. Simon and Robert each bring deep market credibility and experience advising sophisticated clients on complex U.K. and cross-border mandates. Their arrival enhances our ability to deliver integrated advice across transactions, investment structures, and regulatory matters, while supporting clients in executing their long-term growth strategies."

Elliott said: "Greenberg Traurig's growth trajectory in London and across EMEA is compelling. The firm combines entrepreneurial energy with genuine cross-border depth, particularly across funds, corporate, tax, and finance, and it has a global platform that is committed to full-service real estate, all of which is exactly what clients need from their legal advisers in the current market. I am excited to join a team and firm that is ambitious, collaborative, and focused on delivering strategic, commercially driven advice on complex real estate transactions. I look forward to contributing to the continued expansion of the London platform."

Turner added: "The commercial opportunities in the entertainment, media, and sports sector are expanding at an unprecedented pace. AI and other digital advances are transforming fan engagement, blurring the boundaries between media, entertainment and sport, and unlocking powerful new revenue streams. Many of these opportunities are inherently borderless, enabling rights-holders and brands to connect with audiences worldwide. Greenberg Traurig's global Entertainment, Media & Sports platform, combined with its integrated corporate, regulatory, and technology capabilities, positions it strongly to support clients operating at this intersection. I am delighted to join at such a pivotal moment and to contribute to the continued growth of the London office and the broader practice."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3000 attorneys across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

